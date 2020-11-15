Inside Siddhant Chaturvedi’s Diwali bash: Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday party with team of Shakun Batra’s next

bollywood

Siddhant Chaturvedi has finally shared a glimpse of the Diwali bash he hosted at his residence on Friday. It was attended by the team members of his upcoming film being directed by Shakun Batra. Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday also partied with the Gully Boy actor.

Sharing the group picture from the party on Instagram, Siddhant wrote, “Caption’s as Untitled as @shakunbatra’s next .” The film, domestic noir, is yet to get a title. It stars Siddhant, Deepika and Ananya.

Shakun Batra, Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday at the Diwali bash.

Deepika had attended the party in a white ensemble. She had worn a short white kurta with a sharara. Siddhant had chosen a kurta and salwar pants while Ananya attended the bash in a multicolour gown with a side slit.

The team had returned from the Goa shooting schedule last month. Deepika, Siddhant to Ananya were spotted at the Kalina airport upon their arrival. The film was to be shot in Sri Lanka reportedly but the location had to be changed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Talking about the film in detail, Deepika had told Hindustan Times in an interview, “To be honest, you can’t call Shakun’s film ‘light’ either... Although the overall tonality of the film is slightly lighter than my last film, in terms of inner, emotional turmoil my character goes through, it’s quite challenging. The overall genre of the film is something we haven’t seen much in Indian cinema, it’s called domestic noir. I don’t think that’s a genre we are very familiar with, but at the same time the audience is completely ready for it, as we have been exposed to that genre in different ways, whether through Hollywood films or OTT platforms. What I enjoy and look forward to, as far as this film is concerned, Shakun has this strong point with people and relationships.”

