Alia Bhatt pens poem on sister Shaheen’s birthday: ‘We’re technically sisters, but I believe you’re my soul mate too’

Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 19:09 IST

Alia Bhatt has penned a special poem for sister Shaheen Bhatt to wish her on her birthday. She shared the lovely poem on Instagram along with pictures from her birthday celebrations and a throwback childhood photo.

She wrote, “Since we were little, you were always my angel. You literally gave me wings, dancing around with ME on beds and things. I love that we’ve got our own language, one that’s full of fruits and veggies. Ahh.. life without you is just so basic, also who would look after my arms and leggies? I know we’re technically sisters, But I believe you’re my soul mate too, you make every living moment better. I truly don’t know what id do without you!! you’re my everything sweetie.. my sunshine & when the weather is bad my umbrella too...”

She went on to add, “happy birthday to ME. As today is the day I to celebrate you. P.S - on your birthday I tried very hard to impress you.. but I’m no writer.. just your little sister who loves you.”

Alia, Shaheen and their mother Soni Razdan had stepped out for a birthday lunch. The three were spotted together in Bandra. While Alia wore a green dress with a matching mask, Shaheen wore a tee and denims whereas Soni was in a kurta salwar.

Shaheen Bhatt, Alia Bhatt and Soni Razdan spotted in Bandra. ( Varinder Chawla )

Also read: Alia Bhatt and Soni Razdan celebrate Shaheen’s birthday with drinks and throwback pics: ‘Let the best day ever begin’

Soni had also written a note to wish Shaheen on her birthday. She shared a childhood picture of Shaheen in her arms along with the story of how she took a five-month-old Shaheen to Hong Kong for a trip, all by herself. She wrote, “On this day this incredible child was born to us and nothing was ever the same again ! That’s the magic of birth and birthdays isn’t it. Everything changes in a heartbeat and another soul embarks on their life’s journey ... love you Shaheen darling. May your journey be exciting and full of love and continue to inspire so many others ... Happy Birthday sweetheart.”

