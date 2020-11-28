e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 28, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Alia Bhatt pens poem on sister Shaheen’s birthday: ‘We’re technically sisters, but I believe you’re my soul mate too’

Alia Bhatt pens poem on sister Shaheen’s birthday: ‘We’re technically sisters, but I believe you’re my soul mate too’

Alia Bhatt has penned a poem on the occasion of her elder sister Shaheen’s birthday. She called her an angel and said that she gave her wings.

bollywood Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 19:09 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Alia Bhatt and sister Shaheen seem to have had a lot of fun on latter’s birthday on Saturday.
Alia Bhatt and sister Shaheen seem to have had a lot of fun on latter’s birthday on Saturday.
         

Alia Bhatt has penned a special poem for sister Shaheen Bhatt to wish her on her birthday. She shared the lovely poem on Instagram along with pictures from her birthday celebrations and a throwback childhood photo.

She wrote, “Since we were little, you were always my angel. You literally gave me wings, dancing around with ME on beds and things. I love that we’ve got our own language, one that’s full of fruits and veggies. Ahh.. life without you is just so basic, also who would look after my arms and leggies? I know we’re technically sisters, But I believe you’re my soul mate too, you make every living moment better. I truly don’t know what id do without you!! you’re my everything sweetie.. my sunshine & when the weather is bad my umbrella too...”

 

She went on to add, “happy birthday to ME. As today is the day I to celebrate you. P.S - on your birthday I tried very hard to impress you.. but I’m no writer.. just your little sister who loves you.”

Alia, Shaheen and their mother Soni Razdan had stepped out for a birthday lunch. The three were spotted together in Bandra. While Alia wore a green dress with a matching mask, Shaheen wore a tee and denims whereas Soni was in a kurta salwar.

Shaheen Bhatt, Alia Bhatt and Soni Razdan spotted in Bandra.
Shaheen Bhatt, Alia Bhatt and Soni Razdan spotted in Bandra. ( Varinder Chawla )

Also read: Alia Bhatt and Soni Razdan celebrate Shaheen’s birthday with drinks and throwback pics: ‘Let the best day ever begin’

Hindustantimes

Soni had also written a note to wish Shaheen on her birthday. She shared a childhood picture of Shaheen in her arms along with the story of how she took a five-month-old Shaheen to Hong Kong for a trip, all by herself. She wrote, “On this day this incredible child was born to us and nothing was ever the same again ! That’s the magic of birth and birthdays isn’t it. Everything changes in a heartbeat and another soul embarks on their life’s journey ... love you Shaheen darling. May your journey be exciting and full of love and continue to inspire so many others ... Happy Birthday sweetheart.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
PM Modi reviews Covid-19 vaccine progress in Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Pune
PM Modi reviews Covid-19 vaccine progress in Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Pune
Pilot missing for 2 days after MiG-29K crash, navy intensifies search ops
Pilot missing for 2 days after MiG-29K crash, navy intensifies search ops
Farmers’ groups to continue protest at Delhi border, to discuss strategy later
Farmers’ groups to continue protest at Delhi border, to discuss strategy later
China sending defence minister to Nepal days after Indian foreign secretary’s visit
China sending defence minister to Nepal days after Indian foreign secretary’s visit
PM Modi pushes refrigerated vaccine transport boxes tie up with Luxembourg company in Gujarat
PM Modi pushes refrigerated vaccine transport boxes tie up with Luxembourg company in Gujarat
India-China faceoff: Indian Navy’s MARCOS deployed near Ladakh’s Pangong
India-China faceoff: Indian Navy’s MARCOS deployed near Ladakh’s Pangong
Over 2.5 million vulnerable people in UK to get free vitamin D supplements
Over 2.5 million vulnerable people in UK to get free vitamin D supplements
‘Plot to end Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan’: Farmers camp in Delhi, more at borders
‘Plot to end Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan’: Farmers camp in Delhi, more at borders
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In