e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 28, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Alia Bhatt and Soni Razdan celebrate Shaheen’s birthday with drinks and throwback pics: ‘Let the best day ever begin’

Alia Bhatt and Soni Razdan celebrate Shaheen’s birthday with drinks and throwback pics: ‘Let the best day ever begin’

Shaheen Bhatt celebrates her birthday on Saturday, and to celebrate, her sister Alia Bhatt and mother Soni Razdan shared some pictures and videos of her.

bollywood Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 16:13 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Alia Bhatt and Soni Razdan celebrated Shaheen’s birthday on Saturday.
Alia Bhatt and Soni Razdan celebrated Shaheen’s birthday on Saturday.
         

Actor Alia Bhatt is celebrating her elder sister Shaheen Bhatt’s birthday on Saturday. She took to her Instagram Stories to share some boomerang videos from the special day.

One video showed Shaheen in a car with Alia, smiling for the camera. “Let the best day ever begin,” she wrote. The next video showed Alia, Shaheen and their mother Soni Razdan enjoying some birthday special drinks.

 

Shaheen Bhatt on her birthday.
Shaheen Bhatt on her birthday.

Soni also shared a special post dedicated to Shaheen. She posted a throwback picture of when Shaheen was a baby and remembered how she took her to Hong Kong once, on her own. “When Shaheen was 5 months old we went to Hong Kong to stay with my sister @tinala13 ... this pic was taken there ... when I look back I think how absolutely brave we were as mothers to travel with our babies all over the place with no paraphernalia and help. Perhaps that’s why we had so much fun and bonded in a way that you only can when you are a total hands on mum. These bonds are as strong as ever today. On this day this incredible child was born to us and nothing was ever the same again ! That’s the magic of birth and birthdays isn’t it. Everything changes in a heartbeat and another soul embarks on their life’s journey ... love you Shaheen darling. May your journey be exciting and full of love and continue to inspire so many others ... Happy Birthday sweetheart,” she wrote. Responding to her post, Shaheen wrote, “Happy Birthday to us mummy.”

Shaheen and Alia make regular appearances on each others’ Instagram pages. Recently, Shaheen had shared a selfie with Alia and added a funny caption. “How to conceal lockdown chin tip #27: Use the top of your sister’s head as a cute and stylish diversion,” she wrote.

Also read: Sana Khan goes out for car ride with husband Anas Sayied, mother-in-law pampers her with home-cooked biryani. Watch

Shaheen is an author and a mental health activist. She had earlier this year called out trolls and online bullies for sending her hate messages after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. “A country where rather than being raised on empathy, most people are raised with the explicit permission to hate. A country where a woman is either your mother, your sister, your wife or a wh**e. A country where not just men, but women feel like the worst thing you can call another woman is a sl*t. Because what better way to render a woman powerless than to make her ashamed of being a woman. Ashamed of being herself. Because if she weren’t a woman would she still be debased, humiliated and threatened with violence and violation every day? Would she so casually be robbed of her security and sense of agency? You see. It’s genius. You abuse her. Yet, you try to convince her the problem is her. Not you,” she had written.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
PM Modi pushes refrigerated vaccine transport boxes tie up with Luxembourg company in Gujarat
PM Modi pushes refrigerated vaccine transport boxes tie up with Luxembourg company in Gujarat
PM applauds scientists on progress of Covid vaccine at Bharat Biotech
PM applauds scientists on progress of Covid vaccine at Bharat Biotech
Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra govt achieved nothing in one year: Fadnavis
Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra govt achieved nothing in one year: Fadnavis
‘Why no ordinance for jobless youth?’ Akhilesh reacts to ‘love jihad’ law
‘Why no ordinance for jobless youth?’ Akhilesh reacts to ‘love jihad’ law
Allahabad HC junks plea for direction to teach Gita in school
Allahabad HC junks plea for direction to teach Gita in school
PM Oli pulls off surprise, draws a red line for ambassador Hou Yanqi
PM Oli pulls off surprise, draws a red line for ambassador Hou Yanqi
Curious case of sea spewing ‘gold’ in Andhra’s Kakinada and the spirited rush
Curious case of sea spewing ‘gold’ in Andhra’s Kakinada and the spirited rush
Watch: PM Modi reviews development of Covid vaccine candidate ZyCoV-D
Watch: PM Modi reviews development of Covid vaccine candidate ZyCoV-D
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In