Alia Bhatt and Soni Razdan celebrate Shaheen’s birthday with drinks and throwback pics: ‘Let the best day ever begin’

Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 16:13 IST

Actor Alia Bhatt is celebrating her elder sister Shaheen Bhatt’s birthday on Saturday. She took to her Instagram Stories to share some boomerang videos from the special day.

One video showed Shaheen in a car with Alia, smiling for the camera. “Let the best day ever begin,” she wrote. The next video showed Alia, Shaheen and their mother Soni Razdan enjoying some birthday special drinks.

Shaheen Bhatt on her birthday.

Soni also shared a special post dedicated to Shaheen. She posted a throwback picture of when Shaheen was a baby and remembered how she took her to Hong Kong once, on her own. “When Shaheen was 5 months old we went to Hong Kong to stay with my sister @tinala13 ... this pic was taken there ... when I look back I think how absolutely brave we were as mothers to travel with our babies all over the place with no paraphernalia and help. Perhaps that’s why we had so much fun and bonded in a way that you only can when you are a total hands on mum. These bonds are as strong as ever today. On this day this incredible child was born to us and nothing was ever the same again ! That’s the magic of birth and birthdays isn’t it. Everything changes in a heartbeat and another soul embarks on their life’s journey ... love you Shaheen darling. May your journey be exciting and full of love and continue to inspire so many others ... Happy Birthday sweetheart,” she wrote. Responding to her post, Shaheen wrote, “Happy Birthday to us mummy.”

Shaheen and Alia make regular appearances on each others’ Instagram pages. Recently, Shaheen had shared a selfie with Alia and added a funny caption. “How to conceal lockdown chin tip #27: Use the top of your sister’s head as a cute and stylish diversion,” she wrote.

Shaheen is an author and a mental health activist. She had earlier this year called out trolls and online bullies for sending her hate messages after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. “A country where rather than being raised on empathy, most people are raised with the explicit permission to hate. A country where a woman is either your mother, your sister, your wife or a wh**e. A country where not just men, but women feel like the worst thing you can call another woman is a sl*t. Because what better way to render a woman powerless than to make her ashamed of being a woman. Ashamed of being herself. Because if she weren’t a woman would she still be debased, humiliated and threatened with violence and violation every day? Would she so casually be robbed of her security and sense of agency? You see. It’s genius. You abuse her. Yet, you try to convince her the problem is her. Not you,” she had written.

