Home / Bollywood / Uday Shankar calls Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra ‘biggest-ever movie’ made in India, its budget ‘way more than’ Rs 300 cr

Uday Shankar calls Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra ‘biggest-ever movie’ made in India, its budget ‘way more than’ Rs 300 cr

Uday Shankar (Chairman, Star and Disney India) said that Brahmastra is the ‘biggest-ever movie made in this country’. He also dropped a hint about the staggering budget of the film starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan.

bollywood Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 19:46 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Brahmastra stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan.
Brahmastra stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan.
         

Ayan Mukerji’s supernatural drama Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead, has a budget ‘way over’ Rs 300 crore and is the biggest film that has ever been made in India. Uday Shankar (Chairman, Star and Disney India) revealed the details at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020. The film is expected to release next year.

“It is the biggest-ever movie made in this country,” he told Anuradha Sengupta of CNBC-TV18. When she brought up its rumoured budget of Rs 300 crore, he refused to give away the exact number. However, he said, “Just to tell you, it is way more than that.”

According to Uday, films like Brahmastra are best experienced on the big screen. “Any movie like that, the experience that it seeks to create, needs to straddle across everything. It cannot be denied that most intense experience that only a theatre can generate,” he said.

 

Brahmastra, which has been in production since 2018, marks the first collaboration of real-life couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The film, the first of a proposed fantasy trilogy, also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Dimple Kapadia.

Also read | HTLS 2020: Uday Shankar confirms IPL 2020 has been the biggest ever, Ajay Bijli hopeful about Tenet’s release in India

Since it went on floors, Brahmastra has seen quite a few delays. In an earlier statement, Ayan had said that the film will offer the audience ‘something that’s really new and amazing and next level’. He explained the delay in release saying that they ‘need more time in order to get the VFX right, to get the sound and music right, to get the film right’.

Brahmastra was scheduled to release in theatres on December 4, 2020. However, it has been further pushed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Work on the film is on in full swing; Ranbir and Alia have been spotted at dubbing studios throughout this month. According to reports, the makers will zero in on a release date once the situation returns to normalcy.

