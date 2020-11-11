Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt spotted at a dubbing studio, fans say ‘too excited for Brahmastra’

bollywood

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were clicked at a dubbing studio in suburban Mumbai on Wednesday. The two were presumably dubbing for their first film together, Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy drama Brahmastra. While he wore a white long-sleeved T-shirt with jeans and a baseball cap, she was dressed in a black and white outfit.

Fans were happy to see Ranbir and Alia together and expressed excitement to watch Brahmastra. “Blockbuster on its way!!,” one commented on a paparazzo’s post. “Tooo excited for brahmastra,” another wrote. “Superhit movie full sure,” a third commented. Many also dropped heart emojis.

Earlier this month, Ranbir and Alia were joined by Mouni Roy and the Brahmastra team for a 10-day schedule in Mumbai. The film was scheduled to release in December after several delays but has been pushed yet again owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Brahmastra, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Dimple Kapadia, has seen quite a few delays since it began production in 2018. Ayan had said that the film will offer the audience ‘something that’s really new and amazing and next level’. He added that they ‘need more time in order to get the VFX right, to get the sound and music right, to get the film right’.

In February, Brahmastra makers released a video announcing the release date as December 4, 2020. In the clip, Ranbir asked Ayan to release the film, claiming that everyone, from his parents to fans, are making fun of him as the film has been in the making for so long.

“My parents ask me every day that you are still doing the film or running after football or this girl (Alia),” Ranbir said, to which Ayan revealed that Brahmastra will be out on December 4. The film is the first instalment of an ambitious fantasy trilogy.

