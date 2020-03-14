e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Shoot of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra postponed amid coronavirus outbreak: report

Shoot of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra postponed amid coronavirus outbreak: report

Brahmastra’s Mumbai shoot has reportedly been pushed owing to the outbreak of coronavirus.

bollywood Updated: Mar 14, 2020 13:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
HIndustan Times, New Delhi
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor star as the main lead in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra.
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor star as the main lead in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra.(Instagram)
         

Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhat’s upcoming fantasy drama Brahmastra is again in news -- the film’s shoot in Mumbai was cancelled over coronavirus crisis. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the step was taken for the ”well-being of the team”.

Quoting a source the report said, “Both Ayan and Ranbir have decided to make the safety and well-being of the team their priority. They do not want to put them at any kind of risk. So, for now, the shoot has been shifted to April.” This was the final leg of the shoot.

Brahmastra has seen quite a few delays -- the film is scheduled to release now in December 2020. In February this year, Alia, Ranbir, Ayan Mukerji and Amitabh Bachchan had featured in a short video clip to announce the final release date of the film. The fantasy drama, which has been in production since 2018, was to release in December 2019. In April that year, Ayan had taken to social media to share the news, adding that the delay was due to the extensive VFX work that the project needed.

Also read | Zee Cine Awards 2020: Ranveer Singh wins big at audience-free ceremony, Deepika Padukone gushes over his looks. See pics

Sharing the news, he had written: “When we broke the logo for Brahmastra at the Kumbh, we were excited that the end of the road is near, Christmas 2019...the date we announced for the release of the movie. But in the past weeks, I have learnt that teams working on the movie, lead by my VFX teams need more time in order to get the VFX right, to get the sound and music right, to get the film right.”

The film will see Ranbir play a superhero named Shiva while Alia will be seen as a character named Isha. It has extensively been shot in places like Bulgaria, Varanasi, Manali and Mumbai. The film, a first part of a trilogy, will also star Amitabh, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy.

