Zee Cine Awards 2020: Ranveer Singh wins big at audience-free ceremony, Deepika Padukone gushes over his looks. See pics

Updated: Mar 14, 2020 12:20 IST

Actor Ranveer Singh took to Instagram to share a picture with his trophies after he won three major awards at the Zee Cine Awards 2020 in Mumbai on Friday. He won the awards in three categories: best actor, song of the year and best on-screen pair for Gully Boy with Alia Bhatt. ActorTaapsee Pannu walked away with best actor female trophy for her role in Badla.

Sharing the picture, he wrote: “Best Actor in a Leading Role Song of the Year Best On-screen Pair #zeecineawards Blessings on Blessings on Blessings.” The picture got many of his colleagues from the film industry dropping appreciative comments but the best of the lot was from his wife and actor Deepika Padukone. She said, “Hi, Your soo handsome... Okay Bye.”

Deepika Padukone dropped a cute comment on Ranveer’s picture with the trophies.

His Gully Boy co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi wrote “Boyyyy” while designer Manish Malhotra wrote “Congratulations”. Actor Tisca Chopra said: “richly deserved” while actor Karishma Tanna said “congratulations”. Many stars from the sports fraternity, too, wrote in to congratulate the actor. Among those were former West Indies’ player Brian Lara and England’s football great Alan Shearer. Taking to her Instagram stories to share a picture of her win, Taapsee wrote: “The first one for Naina Sethi”.

For the first time, perhaps, Zee Cine Awards 2020 were held without any audience. It was shot as a televised show but was cancelled for the general public to avoid a mass gathering following the coronavirus outbreak.

Ranveer and Taapsee Pannu shared pictures of their trophies.

“As a measure of precaution on account of the continuing concern over the COVID 19, the ceremony for ZEE’s annual film awards property - Zee Cine Awards 2020 stands cancelled for general public to avoid mass gatherings. Instead the awards will now only be shot as a televised show,” a statement from the hosts had said.

“We would like to assure the fans who had purchased tickets for the event through our associates and partners that they will be refunded at the earliest. Our viewers and fans can now look forward to catching their favourite Bollywood celebrities during the telecast on March 28, 7.30 p.m onwards on ZEE TV and ZEE Cinema. Additionally, viewers can also catch these awards before TV on ZEE5.”

(With IANS inputs)

