Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Toofan exchange release dates, Ranveer Singh film to clash with John Abraham’s Satyamev Jayate 2

Updated: Mar 13, 2020 16:02 IST

Yash Raj Films and Excel Entertainment have decided to exchange the release dates of their upcoming films Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Toofan. In a joint statement released by the studios, the new release dates were announced on Friday.

Ranveer Singh’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar will now hit theatres on October 2 while Farhan Akhtar’s Toofan will be out on September 18. “In the interest of both films and to ensure an ideal theatrical release, Aditya Chopra 6 Ritesh Sidhwani have decided to release their films on different dates. YRF will release Jayeshbhai Jordaar on 2nd October and Excel Entertainment will release Toofaan on 18th September 2020,” the statement read.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar will now clash with John Abraham’s Satyamev Jayate 2 and Vicky Kaushal’s Sardar Udham Singh. Satyamev Jayate director Milap Zaveri tweeted, “Best of luck to both films!!! May both rock!”

#Toofaan will now release on 18th September, 2020 pic.twitter.com/l4X4fRlF0m — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) March 13, 2020

Ranveer will be seen playing a Gujarati man in Jayeshbhai Jordaar whereas Mrunal Thakur will play the female lead. Talking about his character, he told Hindustan Times earlier, “Jayeshbhai is an unlikely hero, an ordinary man, who ends up doing something extraordinary when he’s hurled into a threatening situation. He is sensitive and compassionate, and believes in equal rights between men and women in a society that is deeply rooted in patriarchal ideals and practices.”

About the film, he had said in a statement, “Jayeshbhai is a film with a big heart. In its concept as well as in its appeal, it encompasses the broadest spectrum of the cinema-loving audience -- it’s a film for everyone! It is, in fact, a ‘miracle script’ that YRF found for me out of nowhere. The sheer brilliance of the writing compelled me to immediately green-light this film. Both humorous and poignant, Jayeshbhai is right up there with the most solid on-paper material I’ve ever come across.”

Meanwhile, Farhan plays a professional boxer in Toofan, which is directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. The actor has been training for the film for almost a year. “Putting this level of effort is only possible, if the story motivates you to give your best. At the end of the day, we’re not making a film to showcase a great physique, but to emotionally engage the audience with the journey of the character. To make that experience believable, all efforts are worth it,” Farhan said about the film. It will star Shalini Pandey as the female lead.

