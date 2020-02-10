Ranveer Singh aces Gujarati businessman look in leaked pics from Jayeshbhai Jordaar sets

bollywood

Feb 10, 2020

Just days after Ranveer Singh announced the wrap of his upcoming film, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, fresh pictures from the film’s sets have leaked online. Ranveer is seen as a typical Gujarati businessman in one of the pictures.

Ranveer is in an orange and white top and dons a moustache. The first look of the movie was unveiled early December last year.

Boman Irani, who essays the role of Ranveer’s father in the film is also seen during the reading session with Ranveer and the team in another pic online.

Shalini Pandey, who makes her Bollywood debut with the film, shared some images with the crew of the film.

Ranveer will be seen playing a Gujarati man in Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Talking about his character, he told Hindustan Times earlier, “Jayeshbhai is an unlikely hero, an ordinary man, who ends up doing something extraordinary when he’s hurled into a threatening situation. He is sensitive and compassionate, and believes in equal rights between men and women in a society that is deeply rooted in patriarchal ideals and practices.”

“Jayeshbhai presented an exciting challenge” to him in terms of “deconstructing myself in order to transform into a kind of character I’ve never inhabited before,” he had added.

About the film, he had said in a statement, “Jayeshbhai is a film with a big heart. In its concept as well as in its appeal, it encompasses the broadest spectrum of the cinema-loving audience -- it’s a film for everyone! It is, in fact, a ‘miracle script’ that YRF found for me out of nowhere. The sheer brilliance of the writing compelled me to immediately green-light this film. Both humorous and poignant, Jayeshbhai is right up there with the most solid on-paper material I’ve ever come across.”

Jayeshbhai Jordaar will mark the Bollywood debut with South actor Shalini, best known for her role in Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy. The film will also star Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah as Ranveer’s parents.

