Raj Kundra turns Ranveer Singh in deepfake video, jokes ‘My abs are coming out nicely’

Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 10:17 IST

Businessman Raj Kundra, the husband of actor Shilpa Shetty, used an app to superimpose his face onto the body of actor Ranveer Singh. Raj shared the deepfake video on Instagram and joked about his chiselled physique. The original video was of Ranveer dancing to the song Tattad Tattad from Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela.

“My Abs are coming out nicely. what say @ranveersingh. some mid week masti #rajfuntra,” Raj captioned the video, which got a lot of love from his followers. “I must say u r looking far most handsome than actual actor,” one wrote. “Omg this is so awesome and you actually look so good this way, it’s been done so well,” another commented. Many also dropped laughing emojis on the post.

During the lockdown, Raj starred in many of Shilpa’s TikTok videos, and fans noticed that he had a knack for acting. Self-confessed critic and actor Kamaal R Khan remarked that he was taking full advantage of having a ‘heroine wife’.

“Agar Heroine wife Hone Ka Sabse Zyada Faida Kisi Ne Uthaya Hai, Toh Woh hai #RajKundra! Din Bhar #ShilpaShetty Ke Saath Ghar Par Baithkar #TikTok video Banata Hai (If anyone has made the best use of having a heroine wife, it is Raj Kundra. He sits at home and makes TikTok videos with Shilpa Shetty all day),” KRK tweeted. Raj humbly responded that it was their duty to keep the audience entertained amid the lockdown.

Recently, Raj shared a ‘Monday motivation’ post, in which he talked about his humble beginnings and journey to success. He wrote, “No EXCUSES is the most important one! My parents worked very hard when they moved to UK before I was born. My dad worked as a bus conductor whilst my mum a shop assistant. Those days UK wasn’t so multi cultural and welcoming. Their journey inspired me to also want to become a self made person.”

“I made many mistakes, many trial and errors, had many hit and misses but whatever I did I did it myself! From working in airline catering to packing shelves at Tesco’s! I guess working hard came naturally to me because that’s what I saw my parents do every single day, to give my sisters and I a roof over our head and food on our plate. I credit my family for their blessings, it’s got me where I am today. Remember what we take for granted someone else is praying for so count your blessings not your troubles #RajMantra #mondaymotivation,” he added.

