Shilpa Shetty says she will give her 20-carat diamond to son Viaan's future wife only if she meets this condition

Shilpa Shetty says she will give her 20-carat diamond to son Viaan’s future wife only if she meets this condition

Actor Shilpa Shetty is ready to part with her 20-carat diamond but only if son Viaan Raj Kundra’s future wife is good to her. Otherwise, the actor said, ‘she will have to do with ‘smaller ones’.

bollywood Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 10:42 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Shilpa Shetty already has plans for son Viaan’s wedding.
Actor Shilpa Shetty is fond of her jewellery and has quite an impressive collection. However, she is ready to part with her prized possession, a 20-carat diamond, and gift it to son Viaan Raj Kundra’s wife. She, however, has one condition.

“I always tell my son if your wife is good to me she might get my 20-carat diamond, otherwise, she will have to make do with some smaller ones,” Shilpa said in a recent interview. She also spoke about her rather impressive collection.

“If you see my Instagram handle, I define myself as a mom first because that’s always my priority,” she told Vogue in an interview, adding she buys jewellery thinking they can be heirlooms one day. Shilpa married Raj Kundra in 2009. The two are parents to Viaan and daughter daughter Samisha, who they welcomed via IVF earlier this year. In a viral video, Shilpa had revealed how husband Raj proposed marriage to her with a 5-carat diamond ring.

“Major throwback..this picture from 11 yrs ago when you proposed to me .. still remember you booking out the whole banqueting hall at Le Grand Hotel Paris..telling me it was just early supper at a friends, and you surprised me with a ‘ring’ under the cloche and went on one knee with live musicians playing #ladyinred when I entered, the setting, Paris ..Ufff!! That proposal was straight out of my (every girls) dream.. You continue to manifest all my dreams into reality since then,” she had written with a photo from the proposal.

“It was a five-carat diamond ring and I might sound really materialistic but I was like, ‘It’s just five carats.’ I took a while to say yes because I was like, ‘This is not what I imagined.’ No, no, I am just joking. Because I took two seconds more, he was like, ‘The wedding ring will be bigger.’ So I said yes there and then. He knew that I have always wanted to go to the Eiffel Tower. I have shot in Paris, I have shot beneath the Eiffel Tower, but I had decided that I would go up only with the man I end up with,” she had said.

