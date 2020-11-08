e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 08, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Shilpa Shetty shares video of her ‘Sunday binge’, says ‘can’t resist vada pav’

Shilpa Shetty shares video of her ‘Sunday binge’, says ‘can’t resist vada pav’

Shilpa Shetty has shared a new video that shows her feasting on some vada pavs in her car. The actor says she is travelling back from Kajrat, and vada pav is her favourite food to binge on.

bollywood Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 20:34 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Asian News International
Shilpa Shetty had the best Sunday feast.
Shilpa Shetty had the best Sunday feast.
         

Savouring on a lip-smacking vada pao that she couldn’t resist, actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra treated fans to a short glimpse from her fabulous ‘Sunday Binge.’ The Dhadkan star posted a clip on Instagram in which she is seen seated in the car while relishing a lip-smacking vada pao.

In the clip, the Life In A Metro star says, “Its Sunday, I can’t resist vada pav, and these crisp spinach pakoras,” as she fills her mouth with the snack. Along with the video, Shilpa explained that she’s travelling back from Kajrat, and this is her favourite food to binge on.

 

She noted, “Chalte Chalte Dekha Vada pao. Mann ne bola Sunday hai.Toh Khao Khao Khao.Banta hai bhau!” “Travelling back from Karjat and this is my favourite Binge food cause its made the best here.. Excuse the food in my mouth..#sundaybinge time.. Crispy Spicy #vadapav ( #onionbhajias #samosas and #palakpakoda #travelfood #sundayfunday #sundayvibes #guiltfree #streetfood #gratitude #happy,” added Shilpa.

Also read: Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan slams Nikki Tamboli, Pavitra Punia and Jaan Kumar Sanu, calls him the ‘rudest’

The post on the photo-sharing platform garnered more than 1 lakh likes within twenty minutes of being posted. The actor has been updating fans on her activities by frequently posting pictures and videos on social media. Last Sunday, Shilpa Shetty gorged on piping hot jalebis in chilly Manali, and shared a glimpse of her ‘Sunday Binge’ said that she just can’t resist the deliciousness of the sweet.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
India looks to continuity in ties under Biden, experts expect rebalancing in some areas
India looks to continuity in ties under Biden, experts expect rebalancing in some areas
US Election 2020: Trump lost but Trumpism did not
US Election 2020: Trump lost but Trumpism did not
DC vs SRH Live: Shikhar Dhawan’s fifty guides Delhi Capitals to 189/3
DC vs SRH Live: Shikhar Dhawan’s fifty guides Delhi Capitals to 189/3
Groundwork done, Modi govt set to deal with incoming Biden administration
Groundwork done, Modi govt set to deal with incoming Biden administration
‘A history of election problems in this country’: Trump tweets again
‘A history of election problems in this country’: Trump tweets again
Details of 2 crore BigBasket users put on sale on dark web
Details of 2 crore BigBasket users put on sale on dark web
RJD warns its workers against celebratory firing, ‘uncivil behaviour’ on result day
RJD warns its workers against celebratory firing, ‘uncivil behaviour’ on result day
‘Biden govt will be weak...’: Decoding new US administration’s India view
‘Biden govt will be weak...’: Decoding new US administration’s India view
trending topics
Bihar Exit Polls Result 2020 LiveBihar Election 2020 LiveBihar Assembly Election 2020US Presidential Election 2020Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia’s Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In