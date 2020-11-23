Alia Bhatt spends weekend with sister Shaheen, they find the perfect way to hide the ‘lockdown chin’. See pic

bollywood

Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 09:49 IST

Actor Alia Bhatt, who has reportedly been shooting for her film Gangubai Kathiawadi with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the last few weeks, spent the weekend with her sister Shaheen. The latter shared a picture of the two of them.

Sharing the picture, Shaheen joked about how to hide ‘lockdown chin’ and decided to use her sister as a prop. She wrote: “How to conceal lockdown chin tip #27: Use the top of your sister’s head as a cute and stylish diversion.” Dia Mirza wrote back: “Ha ha cuties.” Their mother, actor Soni Razdan dropped a number of heart emojis in the comments box.

The sister are incredibly close and Shaheen often shares pictures of them together. Some time back, sharing one, she had written: “You can’t spell miss without iss. And if you rearrange iss, it spells sis. Coincidence? Probably. But it works for this caption so leave it alone.”

Sharing a black-and-white selfie, Sheheen had written: “We haven’t posted a selfie together in a while but we’re still very cute just to keep you updated.”

Also read: Sana Khan shares first pic with husband Anas Sayed after marriage: ‘Married each other for the sake of Allah’

Through much of the lockdown period, Alia has maintained a low profile. However, since October, she quietly began shooting for Gangubai Kathiawadi and most of the film’s shoot has been happening in the night. A Mid Day report had quoted a source who said: “To maintain continuity, Sanjay sir picked up the shoot exactly from where he had left it. Since October 1, Alia and the team have been reporting to the set by 7 pm, and the stint goes on till the wee hours of the morning. Although a part of the grand set had been pulled down ahead of the monsoons, the portion resembling Kamathipura had been left untouched. So, the director has been able to shoot without any hiccup.”

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter