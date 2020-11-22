Alia Bhatt brings your cute and cuddly dose of the day, shares pic with her cat and ‘muse’ Edward

bollywood

Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 17:03 IST

Alia Bhatt has shared an adorable picture with her cat, Edward. The actor took to Instagram on Sunday, to share a new picture of her gorgeous white Persian.

The photo shows Alia at home on her couch. She is seen in a white top, holding Edward in her lap. The cat looks intently at Alia, as if the two are having an interesting conversation. “My muse,” Alia captioned her post. The actor’s fans also showered them with a lot of love. “Ayee my beautiful aloo,” wrote a fan. “Mamma With Edward,” wrote another.

Alia loves to share pictures of her cat baby. In July, she had shared a photo of a sleepy Edward and called him, “My calm in every storm.” She had also shared a photo of her new cat Juniper. “When all else fails turn cat paparazzi,” she had written in the photo caption.

Alia is a big time cat lover. Talking to Hindustan Times Brunch about her love for cats, Alia said in 2017, “Shaheen used to rescue stray cats from our building and around, and bring them home. We used to give them up for adoption. Sometimes, we kept them because we got so attached to them. So, I always had these little pets around me as a child.”

“Your pet becomes a reflection of who you are, whether it’s a cat or a dog. Edward is playful and energetic because I’m like that. I’m not an introvert, so he isn’t either. They pick up your vibe,” she had said.

Alia was last seen in Sadak 2 with Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur. The film was panned by critics and audiences alike. The next project in her kitty is Ayan Mukherji’s Brahmastra with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. She also has Gangubai Kathiawadi with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and SS Rajamouli’s RRR.

