Naga Chaitanya stars opposite Sai Pallavi in his next, begins shoot. See pics

regional-movies

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 12:54 IST

Filmmaker Sekhar Kammula’s next yet-untitled Telugu project with Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi went on the floors on Monday. The project marks the maiden collaboration of the two actors.

A report on Cinema Express quoted Kammula as saying, “It’s a love story of a boy and girl who move to the city from their village to pursue their dreams.” He went on to reveal that the film will see Chaitanya speak in Telangana dialect.

Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi and others on the sets of their untitled film.

“Naga Chaitanya has been trying to master the Telangana dialect for his part. He’s completely surrendered himself with great interest to pull off his part. Also, Sai Pallavi could spring a surprise for the audience. I believe the lead pair’s performances will stand out,” Kammula said.

The film, being produced by Ram Mohan Rao, will be wrapped up in three schedules. A 10-day schedule began on Tuesday in a specially constructed village set in Secunderabad. “Then, another schedule in a rural backdrop followed by a long schedule in Hyderabad and that’s a wrap,” the producer was quoted by Cinema Express.

Kammula and Sai Pallavi are joining hands for the second time. The latter made her Telugu debut with Fidaa, which also starred Varun Tej and turned out to be a blockbuster. Pallavi’s performance in the movie earned her praise from all quarters.

Also read: Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi Kapoor leaves for US to study, aunt Maheep says ‘don’t do anything I wouldn’t do’

Chaitanya is currently busy shooting for Telugu comedy Venky Mama, which also stars Venkatesh. This is the first time Chaitanya will be seen sharing screen space with his uncle. Chaitanya was last seen in Majili, which also starred his wife Samantha Akkineni in a crucial role. In the film, he played a failed cricketer turned rowdy. It was his first release with her post marriage.

Sai Pallavi has begun shooting for Rana Daggubati’s Virataparvam, in which she plays a naxal. Last seen in Suriya’s NGK, Pallavi has a very interesting slate of projects in her kitty.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 10, 2019 12:53 IST