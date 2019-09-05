Samantha Akkineni chills with husband Naga Chaitanya, father-in-law Nagarjuna in Europe. See pics

regional-movies

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 19:59 IST

Actor Samantha Akkineni, who was recently seen in Telugu comedy Oh Baby, is currently vacationing with her family in Europe and has been keeping her fans updated with their several vacation pictures on social media. Samantha has been joined by her husband Naga Chaitanya, brother-in-law Akhil, father-in-law Nagarjuna and mother-in-law Amala on the trip.

Over the course of last couple of weeks, Samantha has posted several stunning pictures from her vacation, giving her fans some major holiday goals. In one of her latest posts on Instagram, Samantha shared a picture with her family and friends who were part of the holiday. She wrote: “Thank you for the most incredible memories. Ibiza. Turning 30 again.”

It is rumoured that Akhil’s girlfriend has also joined the family on the trip. Her identity is still not known but sources close to the family have confirmed she’s joined them on the holiday.

On the career front, Samantha will next be seen in the Telugu remake of 96, reprising Trisha Krishnan’s role from the original. The film, directed by Prem Kumar, also stars Sharwanand in Vijay Sethupathi’s role.

Recently, Samantha thanked her fans for making Oh Baby a grand success. The film is the story of a 70-year-old woman Baby (played by veteran actor Lakshmi) who wakes up one day to find herself in the body of a 24-year-old Swati (played by Samantha).

The film, which also starred Naga Shaurya, Rao Ramesh and Rajendra Prasad in pivotal roles, marks the second time collaboration of Samantha and Nandini after Jabardasth. In March, Samantha completed shooting for Oh Baby and thanked her director for giving her a special film.

“Today I am so grateful to the universe, to God and to the people who have been instrumental in helping me find my direction. I have taken some time to grow both personally and professionally. There have been many ups and downs. But today I feel the satisfaction of that growth as I wrap yet another film Oh Baby. I just know in my heart that this one is going to be special,” she had tweeted.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 05, 2019 19:57 IST