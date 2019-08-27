Samantha Akkineni holidays with husband Naga Chaitanya, shares pictures from Spain. See pics

regional-movies

Actor Samantha Akkineni, who was recently seen in Telugu comedy Oh Baby, is currently on a European holiday with husband Naga Chaitanya, brother-in-law Akhil and a few friends. The U-Turn actor on Monday posted pictures on Instagram from Ibiza, Spain. It looks like a well deserved holiday for the star, who has so far had three releases this year.

Samantha will next be seen in the Telugu remake of 96, reprising Trisha Krishnan’s role from the original. The film, directed by Prem Kumar, also stars Sharwanand in Vijay Sethupathi’s role.

Recently, Samantha thanked her fans for making Oh Baby a grand success. The film is the story of a 70-year-old woman Baby (played by veteran actor Lakshmi) who wakes up one day to find herself in the body of a 24-year-old Swati (played by Samantha).

The film, which also starred Naga Shaurya, Rao Ramesh and Rajendra Prasad in crucial roles, marks the second time collaboration of Samantha and Nandini after Jabardasth. In March, Samantha completed shooting for Oh Baby and she thanked her director for giving her a special film.

“Today I am so grateful to the universe, to God and to the people who have been instrumental in helping me find my direction. I have taken some time to grow both personally and professionally. There have been many ups and downs. But today I feel the satisfaction of that growth as I wrap yet another film Oh Baby. I just know in my heart that this one is going to be special,” she had tweeted.

Meanwhile, there are reports that Samantha has signed a new web series for Amazon. The details about the show are yet to be officially announced. If everything goes as planned, she will begin shooting from November onwards.

