New teaser of Prabhas’ Saaho out on March 3, Shraddha Kapoor shares a glimpse. Watch

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion released in 2017 and since then the film’s biggest star Prabhas hasn’t had a release. He has been filming for his next film, the ambitious Saaho and looks like the film is in its final stages of completion. However, before that happens, get ready for the second teaser of the film, which will be unveiled on March 3.

The female lead of the film, Shraddha Kapoor took to social media and shared the information about Shades of Saaho 2. She wrote: “The moment that we all were eagerly waiting for! Shades of Saaho Chapter #2 out on my birthday 3rd March 2019. Stay tuned for more updates! #ShadesOfSaaho2 #Prabhas @sujeethsign @UV_Creations @TSeries @officialsaahomovie.”

In the short teaser, much seems to be happening: it is obviously an action sequence that is unfolding. It opens with cops, including Evelyn Sharma, taking position to shoot, soon Shraddha is seen running as she goes past crowds and later we see police car pacing ahead. Minutes later, there’s a drone that seems to be in the process of landing even as a host of police cars come to a halt at a juncture. Finally, we see Prabhas on a bike, speeding away even as he aims and fires at someone.

A shot from the glimpse shared by Shraddha Kapoor.

Saaho, reportedly made on a budget of Rs 300 crore, has been making news every now and then for a host of reasons. Some time last year, there were reports that the makers had spent as much as Rs 90 crore on a massive action episode which is believed to be one of the highlights of the film. The said sequence was shot in Abu Dhabi.

Speaking about Shraddha’s role in the film, Prabhas had said that her role is an important one and that she was not in the film just for songs. “She doesn’t just come for songs in the film, but the story also progresses from her point of view a lot and her character becomes stronger in the film.”

Saaho, directed by Sujeeth, also stars Neil Nitin Mukesh, Jackie Shroff and Mandira Bedi among others in important roles and will reportedly release on August 15.

First Published: Feb 27, 2019 13:34 IST