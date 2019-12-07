Post Darbar, Rajinikanth and AR Murugadoss likely to reunite for another project

regional-movies

Actor Rajinikanth and filmmaker AR Murugadoss, who currently await the release of their upcoming Tamil film Darbar, are most likely to join hands for another project.

Reports have emerged that Murugadoss has already pitched a one-line story to Rajinikanth and that the latter was quite impressed.

“While working on Darbar, Murugadoss sir pitched another story idea which Rajinikanth sir quite liked. He has given his nod; however, the fate of the project depends on the success of Darbar. Therefore, it’s too early to even expect certainly if the project will materialise immediately,” a source close to Rajinikanth said.

Rajinikanth in a shot from Darbar.

In Darbar, which is scheduled to hit the screens during Pongal festival next year, Rajinikanth returns to playing a cop after 25 years. The film will see him play a character called Aaditya Arunasalam and going by the motion poster, he’s someone who doesn’t care about rules.

The first-look poster of Darbar was released a few months ago. It featured the headshot of a happy Rajinikanth, who is surrounded by all things police. From a rifle to belt and police badge, the poster has already set the expectations high.

Darbar, produced by Lyca Productions, also stars Nayanthara, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Nivetha Thomas and Yogi Babu in key roles. The film has music by Anirudh Ravichander while Santosh Sivan has cranked the camera.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth’s next project with director Siva is expected to go on the floors later this month. Currently dubbed Thalaivar 168, the project marks the maiden collaboration between Rajinikanth and Siva.

Earlier this week, reports suggested that yesteryear actor Meena has been signed as one of the leading ladies. A reigning star of the 90’s and early 2000, Meena has worked opposite all the leading southern stars. She was last seen in Telugu film Saakshyam, in which she played actor Bellamkonda Srinivas’s mother.

