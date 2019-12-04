Meena teams up with Rajinikanth in his next film

regional-movies

Actor Meena has been reportedly signed opposite Rajinikanth in his upcoming yet-untitled Tamil film which will be helmed by Siva.

Currently dubbed Thalaivar 168, the project marks the maiden collaboration between Rajinikanth and Siva.

An official announcement from the makers regarding Meena’s inclusion in the project is yet awaited.

Apparently, Meena has been signed as one of the leading ladies. She reunites with Rajinikanth after two decades. They had previously worked together in films such as Yajaman, Muthu and Veera.

A reigning star of the 90s and early 2000, Meena has worked opposite all the leading southern stars. She was last seen in Telugu film Saakshyam, in which she played actor Bellamkonda Srinivas’s mother.

Meena currently awaits the release of Tamil web series Karoline Kamakshi, in which she’s played a housewife-cum-secret agent. Produced by Zee 5, the show airs from Thursday.

Talking to reporters in Chennai on Tuesday about Karoline Kamakshi, Meena hinted about her next project with Rajinikanth. “There’s something exciting in the pipeline. It’s a really big project and I’m not allowed to speak about it yet. I’m eagerly looking forward to the official announcement,” Meena said.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth currently awaits the release of his next film Darbar, which has been directed by AR Murugadoss. The film, which also stars Nayanthara, sees the 68-year-old star return to playing a cop after 25 years.

The first look poster of Darbar was released a few months ago. It featured the headshot of a happy Rajinikanth, who is surrounded by all things police. From a rifle to belt and police badge, the poster has already set the expectations very high.

The film, which will be dubbed and released in Telugu and Hindi, also stars Suniel Shetty as the prime antagonist. Actor Prateik Babbar, Nayanthara, Nivetha Thomas and Yogi Babu play crucial roles. While Anirudh Ravichander has composed music, Santosh Sivan has cranked the camera.

