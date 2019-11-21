e-paper
‘100 per cent’: Rajinikanth on ‘miracle’ in 2021 Tamil Nadu polls

Asked about his possible alliance with fellow actor and now politician Kamla Haasan and who would be the Chief Minister, Rajinikanth said such issues could be discussed only during poll time, adding he also has to discuss it within his proposed party.

india Updated: Nov 21, 2019 21:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
         

Superstar Rajinikanth put the onus on the people of Tamil Nadu to fashion “wonder and miracle ” in the 2021 assembly elections in the state. He, however, sounded confident about the so-called miracle happening.

“In 2021, people of Tamil Nadu will 100 per cent create a big wonder and miracle in politics,” Rajinikanth was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami, however, took Rajinikanth’s “wonder” to mean a return for his AIADMK for the third straight term.

“Rajinikanth’s ‘wonder’ remark means AIADMK will come back to power again in 2021 assembly election,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.

ALSO WATCH: IFFI 2019 | Amitabh Bachchan honoured by Rajinikanth with special award

Asked about his possible alliance with fellow actor and now politician Kamal Haasan and who would be the Chief Minister, Rajinikanth said such issues could be discussed only during poll time, adding he also has to discuss it within his proposed party.

Such issues will be “decided then and upon the prevailing situation. That too, I have to consult my party men after I start a party.. till then I don’t want to talk about these matters,” he added.

On Tuesday, Haasan and Rajinikanth had set off speculation of a political realignment after they indicated their willingness to work together for the state’s welfare.

The first pitch was made by Haasan who backed Rajinikanth over his comments describing Chief Minister K Palaniswami coming to the top post as a “wonder”, saying it was “not a criticism but the reality.” Haasan also said he would join hands with Rajinikanth for Tamil Nadu’s welfare.

Rajinikanth had also echoed similar views.

