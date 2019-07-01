Rajinikanth’s daughter Soundarya trolled for sharing pool pic with son Ved amid Chennai water crisis, deletes it

Film producer and superstar Rajinikanth’s daughter Soundarya recently earned the wrath of her followers on social media for sharing a pool picture of herself and son Ved. The actor, later, deleted the pictures to show her solidarity with the acute water shortage prevalent in Chennai.

Soundarya wrote on Twitter, “Removed the pictures shared in good spirit from my #TravelDiaries considering the sensitivity around the current #WaterScarcity we are facing. The throwback pics were to emphasise the importance for physical activities for children from a young age only #LetsSaveWater.”

Removed the pictures shared in good spirit from my #TravelDiaries considering the sensitivity around the current #WaterScarcity we are facing 🙏🏻. The throwback pics were to emphasise the importance for physical activities for children from a young age only 🙂🙏🏻 #LetsSaveWater — soundarya rajnikanth (@soundaryaarajni) June 30, 2019

After being trolled for sharing her pool picture, her followers supported and praised her for deleting it. A fan wrote, “Sadly..People don’t understand the context..they take it in whichever way they want. Good decision...” Another wrote, “Its not the duty of her to provide water to everyone, plz ask your MP and MLA for that.” One more user wrote, “Good Decision Mam....”

Soundarya often shares pictures and videos of her son Ved on social media. She had earlier shared a similar post from his art and craft session and wrote, “Getting #Ved into art & craft ... #ColouredSandArt #KeepingKidsAwayFromIpads #EverydayTask #Motherhood.”

She occasionally shares pics of her father Rajinikanth and husband Vishagan Vanangamudi ’s fun moments with the little one. From nailing one of superstar’s iconic poses to playing with his stepfather, Soundarya has shared several candid pics of Ved on social media.

Soundarya had tied the knot with Vishagan in February this year. She was earlier married to industrialist Ashwin Ramkumar and has a son named Ved.

