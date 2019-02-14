After daughter Soundarya’s wedding, Rajinikanth thanks guests in an emotional note

Rajinikanth is known for his generosity and his humble gesture at his daughter’s Soundarya’s wedding won the hearts of the guests. Soundarya tied the knot with businessman Vishagan Vanangamudi at an intimate wedding ceremony in Chennai. This was followed by a lavish reception that had the entire South film industry and Bollywood and several politicians including DMK leader MK Stalin and Tamil Nadu chief minister K Palaniswami attend the function.

According to BollywoodLife, Rajinikanth wrote a touching letter to the guests as a token of thanks for attending her wedding. He wrote in Tamil, “A heartfelt thank you to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palanisamy, Deputy Chief Minister O.Paneer Selvam, Ministers of State, DMK chief M.K.Stalin, Central Minister Pon. Radhakrishnan, Mukesh Ambani family, Thirunavukarsar, Amarnath, Kamal Haasan, friends, relations, film industry members, police officials, journalists and all those who attended the marriage and blessed my daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth and my son-in-law Vishagan.”

Blessed & grateful beyond words !!!! The three most important men in my life ... my darling father ... my angel son ... and now you my Vishagan ❤️❤️❤️🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/v7Ra32oiYe — soundarya rajnikanth (@soundaryaarajni) February 10, 2019

A pre-wedding reception was also held on February 8 where Rajinikanth gave away packs of Neem Seed Balls to the guests. The wedding was held as per the Hindu rituals on February 11 and was followed by a grand reception. Rajinikanth’s elder daughter Aishwarya and her husband Dhanush were also a part of the wedding celebrations. Actors Kamal Haasan, Mohan Babu, Vishnu Manchu, Prabhu, Vikram Prabhu, Aditi Rao Hydari, Andrea Jeremiah and Manjima Mohan, filmmakers P Vasu, KS Ravikumar, Selvaraghavan and Kasthuri Raja also attended the wedding.

Also read: Soundarya-Vishagan Vanangamudi wedding: Rajinikanth’s daughter gets married. See pics

Kajol, who was directed by Soundarya in her South film VIP 2 was among the Bollywood celebrities at the reception. Soon after the wedding, Soundarya had herself shared pictures from the event on her Instagram.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Feb 14, 2019 10:04 IST