Soundarya-Vishagan Vanangamudi wedding: Rajinikanth’s daughter gets married. See pics

Filmmaker Soundarya Rajinikanth, known for helming films such as Kochadaiiyaan starring father Rajinikanth and VIP 2, got married to actor-businessman Vishagan Vanangamudi on Monday in a grand ceremony. The function was attended by the who’s who of Tamil film fraternity and several bigwigs of Tamil Nadu, including the state’s chief minister E Palaniswami.

A long list of guests including actors Kamal Haasan, Mohan Babu, Vishnu Manchu, Prabhu, Vikram Prabhu, Aditi Rao Hydari, Andrea Jeremiah and Manjima Mohan, among others, graced the function. Filmmakers like P Vasu, KS Ravikumar, Selvaraghavan and Kasthuri Raja also attended the wedding.

Rajinikanth and wife Latha with daughter Soundarya and son-in-law Vishagan during the wedding ceremony.

Also seen at the wedding were all the family members of Rajinikanth, including son-in-law Dhanush, nephew Anirudh Ravichander, daughter Aishwarya and everyone from his wife Latha’s family.

Last week, Soundarya and Vishagan threw a pre-wedding reception, attended primarily by family and close friends. Prior to that, they took part in a photo shoot together. While at the reception, they donned traditional clothes (Soundarya in a striking blue and gold sari, Vishagan stuck to a white shirt and veshti), for the photo shoot, they were also seen in comfortable, western semi formals.

This is Soundarya’s second marriage. Soundarya had married industrialist named Ashwin Ramkumar and the couple even have a son named Ved. Vishagan, who is also a divorcee, is the executive director of Apex Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., one of the leading family-owned pharmaceutical companies in India.

A close-up from Soundarya and Vishagan’s wedding ceremony.

Soundarya started her career by assisting in the graphic designing department on films such as Baba, Majaa, Sandakozhi and Sivaji. She made her directorial debut with Kochadaiiyaan, apart from founding Ocher Picture Productions.

Heavyweights from Tamil Nadu politics including MK Stalin and Kamal Haasan at Soundarya’s wedding.

Rajinikanth’s daughter Soundarya and son-in-law Vishagan Vanangamudi with guests at wedding.

Rajinikanth greets a guest during the wedding.

Rajinikanth with colleague and rival Kamal Haasan.

Rajinikanth and family pose for the camera post the wedding.

Soundarya recently announced that she has partnered with video streaming service MX Player to produce an original web series on the Tamil epic, Ponniyin Selvan. She will produce the series under the banner, May 6 Entertainment, while her erstwhile assistant Sooriyaprathap will direct the series.

