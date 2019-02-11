Before Soundarya Rajinikanth’s wedding, details of her sangeet where Rajinikanth danced like never before. Watch

As Rajinikanth’s younger daughter Soundarya is all set to tie the knot with actor-businessman Vishagan Vanangamudi, the photos and videos of her pre-wedding functions are trending. A sangeet was organised in Chennai on the occasion. While videos and photos from the function have been shared by many, what catches the eye are the clips which show Rajinikanth dance.

The Petta actor is obviously happy for his daughter and can be seen dancing at Soundarya’s sangeet. Seen behind him is wife Latha, who can be seen clapping in excitement.

Ahead of their wedding, Soundarya and Vishagan threw a pre-wedding reception on Friday, attended primarily by family and close friends. Prior to that, they took part in a photo shoot together. While at the reception, they donned traditional clothes (Soundarya in a striking blue and gold sari, Vishagan stuck to a white shirt and veshti), for the photo shoot, they were also seen in comfortable, western semi formals.

It may be recalled that this is the second marriage for both. Soundarya was previously married to industrialist Ashwin Ramkumar. The two got divorced in 2017 and have a son named Ved.

Vishagan is the executive director of a leading pharmaceutical company. He made his acting debut last year in a Tamil film, Vanjagar Ulagam.

Soundarya has been a graphic designer for a while, having worked in films like Baba, Majaa, Sandakozhi and Sivaji. She made her directorial debut with Rajinikanth starrer Kochadaiiyaan and followed it up Dhanush-starrer, VIP 2.

