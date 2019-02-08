Inside pics from Soundarya Rajinikanth and Vishagan Vanangamudi pre-wedding reception

Rajinikanth’s daughter Soundarya and fiance Vishagan Vanangamudi will get married on February 11 but a pre-wedding reception was held in Chennai on Friday. According to reports, the reception was held at Raghavendra Kalyana Mandapam in the city.

Pictures from their reception are now online. The bride-to-be can be seen dressed in a blue and gold silk sari while Vishagan dons a plain white shirt and a veshti (South Indian dhoti). Both wear garlands. Also seen in the pictures are Rajinikanth in a simple white kurta and pyjama and Soundarya’s mother Latha and sister Aishwarya, both sporting bright lime green saris.

Before their wedding, the two had a photo shoot done in Chennai. This will be the second time that Soundarya and Vishagan get married. Soundarya was previously married to industrialist Ashwin Ramkumar. The two got divorced in 2017.

Vishagan, who is also a divorcee, is the executive director of Apex Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., one of the leading pharmaceutical companies in India. He made his acting debut last year in a Tamil film, Vanjagar Ulagam.

Soundarya Rajinikanth and Vishagan opted for a photo shoot before their wedding.

Soundarya, known for helming films such as Kochadaiiyaan and VIP 2, started her career by working as an assistant director and assisting in the graphic designing department on films such as Baba, Majaa, Sandakozhi and Sivaji. She made her directorial debut with Kochadaiiyaan, apart from founding Ocher Picture Productions.

Last week, Soundarya announced that she has partnered with video streaming service MX Player to produce an original web series on the Tamil epic, Ponniyin Selvan. Soundarya will produce the series under the banner of May 6 Entertainment while her erstwhile assistant Sooriyaprathap will direct the series.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth met actor-politician Kamal Haasan to invite him for his daughter’s wedding.

