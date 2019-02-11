First photos of Rajinikanth’s daughter Soundarya as bride are in and she looks gorgeous

The first photos of Rajinikanth’s daughter Soundarya as she ties the knot with actor-businessman Vishagan Vanangamudi on Monday are out and she looks gorgeous. Dressed as a traditional south Indian bride, Soundarya was seen with the bridegroom and father Rajinikanth.

Wearing a light pink, heavily embellished sari, coupled with wedding jewellery including mang tikka, two heavy necklaces, bangles and a kammarbandh, Soundarya looks pretty.

Earlier, prior to their wedding, a sangeet and mehendi ceremony was held in Chennai on Sunday. Strictly a family affair, it even saw Rajinikanth shake a leg with wife Latha cheering from the side. Also seen at the function were Rajinikanth’s elder daughter Aishwarya, son-in-law Dhanush and their children and music director Anirudh Ravichander.

Ahead of their wedding, Soundarya and Vishagan threw a pre-wedding reception on Friday, attended primarily by family and close friends. Prior to that, they took part in a photo shoot together. While at the reception, they donned traditional clothes (Soundarya in a striking blue and gold sari, Vishagan stuck to a white shirt and veshti), for the photo shoot, they were also seen in comfortable, western semi formals.

It may be recalled that this is the second marriage for both. Soundarya was previously married to industrialist Ashwin Ramkumar. The two got divorced in 2017 and have a son named Ved.

Vishagan is the executive director of a leading pharmaceutical company. He made his acting debut last year in a Tamil film, Vanjagar Ulagam.

Soundarya has been a graphic designer for a while, having worked in films like Baba, Majaa, Sandakozhi and Sivaji. She made her directorial debut with Rajinikanth starrer Kochadaiiyaan and followed it up Dhanush-starrer, VIP 2.

