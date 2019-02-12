Inside Soundarya Rajinikanth-Vishagan Vanangamudi wedding reception: Kajol meets newlyweds, see pics

Actor Rajinikanth’s younger daughter, Soundarya, got married to actor-businessman Vishagan Vanangamudi on Monday in Chennai. The duo then threw a lavish reception in the evening. Soundarya looked radiant in a red bridal lehenga while Vishagan looked dapper in a white and black formal western suit. Bollywood actor Kajol, who Soundarya directed in VIP 2, too made it to the reception.

The wedding took place on Monday morning in the midst of family and friends apart from a sprinkling of political leaders including Kamal Haasan, DMK leaders MK Stalin and the state’s chief minister K Palaniswami. For her wedding, Soundarya chose an embellished pale pink sari and matched it with diamond and gold jewellery. Her jewellery included two heavy necklaces, a mang tikka, a kammarbandh and bangles. The groom kept it simple in a shirt and veshti.

Attending the function were a host of Tamil film personalities such as Mohan Babu, Vishnu Manchu, Prabhu, Vikram Prabhu, Andrea Jeremiah and Manjima Mohan, among others, graced the function. Filmmakers like P Vasu, KS Ravikumar, Selvaraghavan and Kasthuri Raja also attended the wedding. Aditi Rao Hydari, who works both in Tamil and Hindi films was also present. Rajinikanth’s immediate family including son-in-law Dhanush, daughter Aishwarya, nephew Anirudh Ravichander among others were spotted at the function.

Soundarya, began her career as a graphic designer working her way up with films like Baba, Majaa, Sandakozhi and Sivaji. Later, graduating to filmmaking, she made Kochadaiyaan and later, Dhanush starrer VIP 2. Her husband, is the executive director of a leading Indian pharmaceutical company. He also made his Kollywood acting debut last year.

This is Soundarya’s second marriage. Soundarya had married industrialist named Ashwin Ramkumar and the couple has a son named Ved. Vishagan, who is also a divorcee, is the executive director of Apex Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., one of the leading family-owned pharmaceutical companies in India.

