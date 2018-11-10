Sarkar box office day 4: Vijay film stays strong despite controversies

Sarkar box office collection is estimated to be around Rs 145 crore gross worldwide after three days of release with the film faring well in Tamil Nadu, according to reports. The film, directed by AR Murugadoss, is facing a lot of heat in Tamil Nadu from the ruling party. Despite the protest and controversies, the Vijay starrer managed to rake in the money in the state.

Industry tracker Sreedhar Pillai tweeted, “#Sarkar 4 days (Nov 6 to 9) gross in Chennai City = ₹6.45 Cr. A drop on Thursday & Friday due to “fear psychosis” created by raging political controversies, otherwise would have crossed 7 Cr. Expected to rock for weekend as advance booking is solid.”

#Sarkar 4 days (Nov 6 to 9) gross in Chennai City = ₹6.45 Cr. A drop on Thursday & Friday due to "fear psychosis" created by raging political controversies, otherwise would have crossed 7 Cr. Expected to rock for weekend as advance booking is solid. pic.twitter.com/X8MaAE1ppP — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) November 10, 2018

Another tracker Prashanth Rangaswamy predicted that the film will earn Rs 100 crore approximately in the first week itself. “#Sarkar TN Theatrical Gross (Approx) Tuesday : 31 Crores Wednesday : 21 Crores. Thursday : 13 Crores Friday : 10 Crores Sat (Expected) : 10 Crores . Sunday ( Expected) : 13 Crores. 98 - 100 Crores to be the first week TN theatrical Gross. This is historical !!” he tweeted.

Trade analyst Sumit Kadel reported that the film has grossed Rs 144-145 crore worldwide within three days of release. “#Sarkar 3 Day Worldwide Gross is HUGE 144-145 cr,” wrote.

#Sarkar 3 Day Worldwide Gross is HUGE ₹ 144-145 cr. — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) November 9, 2018

On Friday, the team of Sarkar volunteered for some cuts in the film in the face of criticism. In an application to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), the team requested to omit some scenes and dialogues from the movie. Sarkar’s re-edited version was shown on screen from Friday onwards.

The film is headlined by Vijay and stars Keerthy Suresh, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Radha Ravi and Yogi Babu.

