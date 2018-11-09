Sarkar box office day 3: Despite protests, Vijay’s film earns Rs 63 cr in Tamil Nadu

Sarkar has been edited and re-censored after members of AIADMK protested against the portrayal of government schemes and former chief minister J Jayalalithaa in the film. This protest, which led to multiple shows of the film being cancelled in Madurai, Kovai and Chennai, does not seem to have affected the box office collection of the film on Day 3. The Vijay starrer collected Rs 63 crore in total in Tamill Nadu at the end of its three-day run and it is expected to keep its momentum going over the extended Diwali weekend.

With a total earning of Rs 47.85 crore on the day of its release, Vijay’s Sarkar broke multiple records such the highest opener in Chennai, the highest opening in all of Kerala, highest opening for a Tamil film in Karnataka, Australia and the UK. The film released on 3000 screens, with Kerala -- which is one of the strongest regions for actor Vijay -- screening 1763 shows on Day 1. Sarkar is the second highest opener in India with Thugs of Hindostan, which released on Thursday, on numero uno position with an opening collection of Rs 52.25 crore.

Sarkar also collected Rs 100 crore in the first two days and also made a record by hitting the 1 million ticket mark on the ticketing website Book My Show.

3-days total TN gross has crossed the 65 CR mark. Day3 TN did around 13 CR (which is way higher than the Day1 TN of most top heroes). Superb👌👌 #Sarkar #ThalapathyVijay https://t.co/dQyRzDcB2R — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) November 9, 2018

The filmmakers will release the new version, which is trimmed by .05 seconds with three cuts - beeping Komala out of the name Komalavalli; scene of mixer and grinder being trimmed and the term ‘Podhupani thurai’ being muted. The censor board certified the film with U/A and the updated final runtime is 161.46 minutes now.

In the meanwhile, actor Varalaxmi Sarathkumar -- who plays the role of Komalavalli in the film -- also took to Twitter to share her opinion. She wrote, “Is the government honestly that weak that you are threatened by a movie..?! You’re jus making it worse for yourselves n doing exactly what u r not supposed to do..#vandalising please refrain from such stupidity.. it’s freedom of creativity..#ISupportARMurugadoss #SarkarVsTNSarkar.”

Sarkar is produced by Sun Pictures with music composed by AR Rahman. The film also stars Keerthy Suresh, Radha Ravi and others in pivotal roles.

