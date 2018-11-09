‘Sarkar’ director Murugadoss files for anticipatory bail, hearing today

The director of Tamil movie Sarkar, Murugadoss, has sought anticipatory bail amid growing protests over alleged depiction of former chief minister Jayalalithaa even as an industry body said the makers have agreed to remove “objectionable” scenes and “mute” an apparent reference to her.

The AIADMK has been protesting since the Diwali release of the movie with senior AIADMK ministers demanding deletion of the contentious scenes, besides threatening to initiate legal action if the film crew failed to comply.

While a theatre owners’ body announced that the edited version would be screened from Friday afternoon, sources in the ‘Sarkar’ crew said a “compromise” has been reached.

M Subramaniam, president, West Zone Theatre Owners’ Association, said they had spoken to Sun Pictures and the film’s Tamil Nadu distributor, telling them they could not screen the movie with objectionable scenes.

“They said they would edit the scenes. Following a letter of approval) from the Censor Board, we will start screening the edited version Friday afternoon,” he told PTI.

The Tamil Nadu Multiplex Theatre Owners’ Association described the move as a “welcome” one.

“The film is having a good run. Some persons are objecting and they have started targeting theatres. Against this backdrop, Sun Pictures has come out with a compromise formula which is a welcome move,” Abirami Ramanathan, president, TN Multiplex Theatres’ Association, said.

The announcement came even as Tamil star Rajinikanth slammed AIADMK for objecting to and seeking changes to a film cleared by Censor Board.

“It is against the law to hold protests seeking removal of some scenes from a Censor board certified film and trying to stall the screening and damaging the banners,” he tweeted.

In the film, Vijay plays an NRI who returns to India to vote, only to realise his vote has been cast illegally. He then digs deep into the matter, stirring up a political turmoil.

Certain scenes show grinder, mixers and fans being burnt, seen as an obvious reference to the late Jayalalithaa’s flagship schemes of providing these items free of cost, in line with an electoral promise in 2011.

Also, a woman character’s name apparently refers to Jayalalithaa.

First Published: Nov 09, 2018 11:44 IST