SS Rajamouli’s RRR trial shoot cancelled after spike in coronavirus cases in Hyderabad

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 16:36 IST

The trial shoot of SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film RRR has been cancelled in the wake of sudden spike in the coronavirus cases in Hyderabad.

The team, as per a report on Cinema Express, had planned two-day trial shoot with dupes to ensure everything takes place as per the new guidelines set by the government of Telangana. The same stands cancelled due to the sudden spike in Covid-19 cases.

Last week, the Telangana government granted permission to resume film and television shoots in the state. Rajamouli was among the first few Telugu celebrities to thank the government for granting permission.

RRR, which stands for Roudram Ranam Rudhiram, will be SS Rajamouli’s next big release after the Baahubali series. Producer DVV Danayya recently revealed that only 25 percent of the shoot is still pending. Once the lockdown is over and things return to normalcy, the remaining portion of the film will be shot on a set in Hyderabad.

In RRR, NTR and Ram Charan play brothers in the modern day portion and will be seen as Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju in the period portion which will be the flashback episode. RRR will be a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independent era and will be based on the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

“This will be a fictional story on the lives of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. There are gaps in the lives of these legendary freedom fighters that we don’t know about. We don’t know what happened in their lives in these years. It is through this fictional story we’d like to show what could have happened in their lives and what would have happened if they met and bonded,” Rajamouli said at the film’s launch last year.

The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Olivia Morris and Samuthirakani in key roles.

