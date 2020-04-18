e-paper
Home / Regional Movies / After RRR, SS Rajamouli will join hands with Mahesh Babu for next project

After RRR, SS Rajamouli will join hands with Mahesh Babu for next project

SS Rajamouli, who is currently busy with his film RRR featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, will work with Mahesh Babu after this.

regional-movies Updated: Apr 18, 2020 16:12 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times, Chennai
SS Rajamouli is currently working with Ram Charan and Jr NTR in RRR.
SS Rajamouli is currently working with Ram Charan and Jr NTR in RRR.
         

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli, who is currently working on his upcoming magnum opus RRR, has confirmed in a television interview that his next project will be with actor Mahesh Babu. Talking to a leading Telugu television channel, Rajamouli clarified his next project after RRR won’t be with Prabhas. He confirmed he’s teaming up with Mahesh Babu.

“This project has been in the pipeline for a long time. I already said that I will be doing a film for producer KL Narayana and this project will be with Mahesh Babu,” Rajamouli said, clarifying he’s not teaming up with Prabhas next.

If this project materializes, Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu will be joining hands for the first time. This film will most likely go on the floors towards the end of 2021 or in early 2022. Currently busy wrapping up RRR, which stars Ram Charan and Jr. NTR in the lead, Rajamouli will begin pre-production work on Mahesh Babu’s project next year.

Mahesh will also soon commence work on his next Telugu project with director Vamshi Paidipally. The duo will be reuniting after the grand success of their previous film, Maharshi. The star’s last release Sarileru Neekevvaru was a box-office blockbuster. The film, directed by Anil Ravipudi, raked in over Rs 200 crore at the box-office.

In the film, Mahesh Babu played a soldier who comes to a small town and saves a family from the clutches of a rowdy politician. The film also featured Prakash Raj, Rashmika Mandanna and veteran actor Vijayashanti, who returned to face the arc lights after 13 years, in crucial roles. Prakash Raj played the antagonist.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu might play a cameo in Chiranjeevi’s upcoming Telugu film Acharya, which is being directed by Koratala Siva. An official announcement is yet awaited on signing Mahesh for the role.

