Ram Charan cooks dinner for wife and cleans up after that, Upasana says that’s what makes him her hero, watch

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 12:28 IST

Actor Ram Charan knows just how to win his wife Upasana Konidela over. Upasana has revealed in a tweet that when her husband cooks for her, he also cleans up after. She said that’s what makes him her hero.

“When Ram Charan cooks dinner for the missus. To all the husbands there – he cooked dinner & also cleaned up after. Now that’s what makes him my hero,” Upasana tweeted. In a video shared by Upasana along with her tweet, Ram Charan is seen pan-frying some veggies and what appears to be some paneer. Ram Charan and Upasana got married in 2012. The couple is quite popular for working out together and several of their videos have gone viral.

On the career front, Ram Charan will next be seen in SS Rajamouli’s upcoming magnum opus RRR, which also stars Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Samuthirakani in key roles. In RRR, NTR and Ram Charan play brothers in the modern day portion and will be seen as Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju in the period portion which will be the flashback episode.

Rajamouli has said that RRR will be a fictional story set in 1920s pre-independent era and it will be based on few years in the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

There are also reports doing the rounds that Ram Charan might play a cameo in his uncle Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming yet-untitled Telugu period drama. The project, to be produced by AR Rathnam, will mark the maiden collaboration of filmmaker Krish Jagarlamudi and Pawan Kalyan, who has returned to acting after a hiatus of two years.

Krish has completed the script work and is currently busy finalising rest of the cast and crew. Tipped to be a period drama set in pre-independent India, the film will feature actors from multiple industries including Bollywood.

