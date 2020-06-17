‘Mahesh Shetty wasn’t in any condition to talk’: Parag Tyagi says Pavitra Rishta co-stars devastated by Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

tv

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Pavitra Rishta co-star Parag Tyagi has said that he was so shattered by the death of his father and then the actor that he couldn’t muster the courage to visit the late actor’s family. He also revealed that when he called to check on their Sushant’s Kis Desh Mein Hai Mera Dil co-star Mahesh Shetty, he was not in a condition to talk. Mahesh was reportedly the last person Sushant called.

On being asked about reaching out to Mahesh, Parag told Pinkvilla in an interview, “When I called Mahesh once, he was not in the condition to talk, he was so shocked, he said he will call later on. He must be going through a bad time right now.”

According to India TV, Sushant had called one of his sisters at 9.30 am on Sunday, after which he called Mahesh. The latter couldn’t receive the call and was heartbroken on learning of Sushan’t death by suicide. A statement on Mahesh’s Instagram account read, “As we all are deeply pained and shocked to hear about Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise... So is Mahesh Shetty. He has lost a brother, a very dear friend and is still coming to terms with the shock and reality and is completely heartbroken. We, his team, request the media and all of you, on his behalf, to please give him some privacy and let him grieve for his loss.”

Parag also said that besides Pavitra Rishta female lead Ankita Lokhande, Sushant’s onscreen mother Usha Nadkarni and another co-star Savita Prabhune were inconsolable on hearing the news of his passing away.

Sharing fond memories of spending time with Sushant on the sets of the show, Parag told Pinkvilla in an interview, “He had kept a video game in his makeup room and we would play that; we would even play cricket. He was such a passionate actor, we learned so much from him.” He added that Sushant never took his work for granted. “When asked to take break, he would say ‘abhi toh puri zindagi hai aram karne ke liye, yeh kaam hai toh I don’t want to give up on an opportunity (I have my whole life to take rest, I have work right now so I don’t want to give on the opportunity),” Parag said.

A day before, Ankita along with her mother and brother had visited Sushant’s family at his apartment in Bandra. The actor was in a long relationship with him before the two called it quits a few years ago. Since then, both of them had moved on in life but Sushant’s death reportedly left Ankita devastated.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

