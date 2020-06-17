e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Jiah Khan’s mother condoles Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, says ‘bullying is also kind of killing somebody’

Jiah Khan’s mother condoles Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, says ‘bullying is also kind of killing somebody’

In her condolence message to Sushant Singh Rajput’s family, late actor Jiah Khan’s mother Rabia Khan has said Bollywood needs to stop the practice of bullying.

bollywood Updated: Jun 17, 2020 12:45 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Jiah Khan’s mother Rabia Khan condoled the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.
         

Late actor Jiah Khan’s mother’s Rabia Khan has condoled the death of Sushant Singh Rajput and said the practice of bullying in Bollywood needs to stop. She has asked people to “stand up; fight, protest and stop this toxic behavior in Bollywood.”

In a video on Spotboye, Rabia says, “My condolences to Sushant Singh’s family. It is very heartbreaking, it is not a joke. Bollywood has to change, Bollywood has to wake up. Bollywood has to completely demolish bullying. And I have to say bullying is also kind of killing somebody.”

Jiah was found hanging in 2013 at her Mumbai residence. Actor Sooraj Pancholi was booked for abetment of suicide (Section 306 of IPC) in the trial. The CBI conducted its own investigation and upheld the Mumbai police’s original finding that Jiah’s death was “suicidal in nature”.

Also read: When a teary-eyed Sushant Singh Rajput paid dance tribute to late mother, Ankita Lokhande had rushed to hug him. Watch

The news of Sushant’s death shocked the nation on Sunday. Since then a large section of the moviegoers and a few Bollywood celebrities have slammed the trend of nepotism in the Indian film industry.

