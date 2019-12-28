Sudeep denies being signed as villain in Simbu’s Tamil film Manaadu

regional-movies

Actor Kiccha Sudeep, who was recently seen playing the antagonist in Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3, has denied being signed to play the baddie in Simbu’s upcoming Tamil film Manaadu.

Reacting to a fan’s tweet which pointed out that Sudeep has been signed to play the villain in Manaadu, the Pailwaan actor responded to clarify the matter andmentioned that was the news was false.

Manaadu, a political thriller, marks the maiden collaboration of actor Simbu and filmmaker Venkat Prabhu. The project, after being announced with much fanfare last year, was shelved a few months ago after fallout with Simbu and producer Suresh Kamatchi.

The project was supposed to go on the floors finally from July after being deferred multiple times. When Simbu couldn’t take out time as promised, Suresh had to go ahead and drop the idea of making the film with him.

Director Venkat Prabhu, soon after the project was dropped, took to Twitter to share a heartfelt post. “It’s very unfortunate that I couldn’t work with my brother Simbu in Manaadu. Everything is time bounded. Considering the amount of emotional and financial pressure that the producer is going through, I have to respect the decision taken by the producer. Thanks for all the love,” Prabhu tweeted.

However, as per latest reports, the project has been revived and the team is expected start shooting early next year.

Not long ago, the makers had signed Kalyani Priyadarshan as the leading lady. Kalyani, who was thrilled to be part of the project, wrote on her twitter page: “Can’t wait to bring that amazing script to life.”

Yuvan Shankar Raja has been roped in to compose music. The rest of the cast and crew will be announced soon.

Last seen in Sundar C’s Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven, Simbu is currently busy shooting for Tamil remake of Kannada blockbuster Mufti. The film also stars Gautham Karthik as one of the leads.

