Dabangg 3: Salman Khan introduces Sudeep Kiccha’s villain Balli, see first look

bollywood

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 12:28 IST

We have already welcomed back Salman Khan’s Chulbul Pandey and Sonakshi Sinha’s Rajjo and now it is time to meet the man who will wreak havoc in their lives in Dabangg 3 – the film’s villain Sudeep Kiccha. Sharing the first look of Dabangg 3’s bad guy, Salman wrote, “Villain jitna bada ho, usse bhidne mein utna hi mazaa aata hai. Introducing Sudeep Kiccha as Balli in ‘Dabangg 3’.”

Sudeep, the Kannada superstar, will be seen in Hindi cinema again in the Prabhudheva directorial. Dressed in a suit with the background up in flames, Sudeep looks every bit the larger-than-life bad guy that Dabangg franchise demands.

Talking about why he decided to play a villain in the Salman Khan-starrer, Sudeep said, “I had to look bigger than him, and that was the biggest responsibility. Otherwise, it will look like he is hitting a child. He (Salman’s character) has to defeat a man who looks bigger and stronger than him, that’s when the hero will stand out. And, I think that was a challenge for me.”

Earlier Sonu Sood and Prakash Raj played the baddies in Dabangg films. Talking about how he gelled with Salman, he said in another interview, “We (Salman and him) share similar thoughts. In such people’s presence, it’s better to be quiet and learn. He is a good guy and a very sweet person. If he likes you, he really likes you. Otherwise, you don’t exist.”

Dabangg 3 is origin story of sorts as it takes us back to what made Chulbul the Robinhood Pandey of his area. The film will also be the debut of Mahesh Majrekar’s daughter Siaee.

Dabangg 3 – also starring Arbaaz Khan, Dimple Kapadia and Pramod Khanna -- will release on December 20.

First Published: Oct 08, 2019 12:28 IST