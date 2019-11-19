Suriya dons rapper’s hat for upcoming film Soorarai Pottru, see pic

regional-movies

Actor Suriya has sung the rap portion of the theme song of his upcoming Tamil film Soorarai Pottru, its composer GV Prakash Kumar has revealed. Prakash took to Twitter to make the announcement.

He tweeted: “Mr. Maara raps. Maara theme will be rapped Suriya sir. Soorarai Pottru.”

In Soorarai Pottru, a film based on the life of Captain GR Gopinath – founder of the budget airline Air Deccan, Suriya plays a character called Maara. The theme song called Maara will be used for his character.

This is the first time Suriya has recorded a song in GV Prakash Kumar’s music. He has earlier lent his voice to songs like Ek Do Teen from Anjaan and Cha Cha Charey from Party.

Directed by Sudha Kongara, the film also stars Aparna Balamurali, Paresh Rawal and veteran Telugu actor Mohan Babu in crucial roles.

Paresh Rawal, according to the grapevine, plays the antagonist in the film, which will be a semi autobiographical film on captain Gopinath.

Produced by Suriya’s 2D Entertainment, the film marks the southern debut of well-known Bollywood producer Guneet Monga, who will be co-producing this project. The film also marks the maiden collaboration of Suriya and Sudha, who had previously directed R Madhavan starrer Saala Khadoos.

Sudha, according to sources close to her, had pitched the story of Soorarai Pottru nearly three years ago but Suriya couldn’t immediately give his nod because he was occupied with multiple commitments.

The first look of Soorarai Pottru was unveiled last week. In the poster, Suriya was seen floating in the air. The film will be dubbed and released in Telugu and it has been titled Aakasam Nee Haddhu Ra.

The team recently filmed major action sequences in Chandigarh under the supervision of Hollywood stunt choreographer Greg Powell, best known for his work in films such as Skyfall and Bourne Ultimatum.

