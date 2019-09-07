Suriya, Gautham Menon may reunite after a decade for a film backed by Lyca Productions

regional-movies

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 19:30 IST

Actor Suriya and filmmaker Gautham Menon, who are known for delivering blockbuster films such as Kaaka Kaakha and Vaaranam Aayiram, are all set to reunite for the third time for a yet-untitled Tamil project.

According to the grapevine, Lyca Productions will bankroll this project and they are believed to have already paid advance to Gautham. It’s worth mentioning that Suriya and Gautham were supposed to team up for a project titled Dhruva Natchathiram, which the latter went on to make with Vikram and is due for release soon.

When Suriya opted out of Dhruva Natchathiram just weeks before the project was scheduled to go on the floors, it affected his relationship with Gautham and both were not on talking terms for a long time.

In a recent media interaction while promoting his upcoming release Enai Noki Paayum Thota, Gautham confirmed that a project with Suriya is in the offing. However, he refused to divulge more details as he felt it should come from the makers. Gautham flew to London where Lyca is headquartered to finalise the project. If everything goes as planned, the film will take off early next year.

Gautham currently has two projects in his kitty. He’s just completed shooting a rumoured biopic on J. Jayalalithaa starring Ramya Krishnan for MX Player. He also has a film titled Joshua: Koolipadai with actor Varun in the pipeline.

Also read: Imran Khan’s wife Avantika’s cryptic post about moving on amid divorce rumours, deletes it later: ‘Sometimes, you have to walk away’

Meanwhile, Suriya busy shooting for Sudha Kongara’s Soorarai Pottru, a film based on the life of Captain GR Gopinath – founder of the budget airline Air Deccan.

Being produced by Suriya’s 2D Entertainment, the film marks the southern debut of well-known Bollywood producer Guneet Monga, who will be co-producing this project.

Soorarai Pottru also marks the Tamil debut of actor Paresh Rawal, who will be seen playing the antagonist.

Suriya, who currently awaits the release of KV Anand’s Kaappaan, also has a project with Viswasam and Veeram fame director Siva in the pipeline. This project is expected to take off towards the end of this year.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 07, 2019 19:30 IST