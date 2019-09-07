Imran Khan’s wife Avantika’s cryptic post about moving on amid divorce rumours, deletes it later: ‘Sometimes, you have to walk away’

bollywood

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 16:23 IST

Actor Imran Khan and his wife Avantika Malik are going through a rough patch in their marriage. The latest post from Avantika has further triggered divorce rumours between the two. They reportedly separated earlier this year.

Sharing a few lines by musician Morghan Harper Nichols, Avantika talked about the need for one to realise that one should make a brave decision of walking away. She took to Instagram and posted a long note as her Instagram Story. “Sometimes, you have to walk away. You have to look at the things you’re giving energy to and realize that even though you could stay, and try to win their approval or try to make it up their ladder, you could also make the brave choice to take whatever energy you have left to a space that welcomes you. You may still need to walk away, trusting there is so much more ahead of you,” she wrote. The post was later deleted from her account.

Earlier in May, reports suggested that Avantika left their Palli Hill home with their daughter and is staying away with her mother. A month later, in June, fresh reports claimed that Avantika had joined a wellness clinic where she spends 2-3 hours on a daily basis.

While neither Avantika nor Imran have said anything about the split since it was first reported, Imran has been spotted in public a few times. When he was asked about it at an event, he said, “How can you ask such a question at an event like this?”

Teenage sweethearts, Imran and Avantika tied the knot in 2011. Imran often shares love-filled posts about his family. They married in a court and Imran later said, “I am from a Muslim family and Avantika belongs to a Hindu family. I personally didn’t commit our wedding to one religion or another. We felt the best way for us was to keep it neutral and have a court marriage.”

They welcomed a baby girl in 2014. Talking about changes in Imran post the baby’s arrival, Avantika had earlier told Hindustan Times, “Imran has always been terribly wise for somebody his age. He never worried about the small things. But once you have a child, you don’t have the bandwidth to worry anymore. For us, as a couple, it (having a baby) put things into perspective magically. It also happened to coincide with the time when some of his films hadn’t done well, and he had taken a sabbatical to clear his mind. Imara is a gift for us. The timing of her arrival was so perfect. So, we sat, talked about things, and realised that he should do the work he wants to do, and that it (acting) is a job at the end of the day. The thing with film people is that you get so consumed by all of it. It’s your job, and you should be passionate about it, but many of them are consumed by every aspect of it. “

First Published: Sep 07, 2019 16:21 IST