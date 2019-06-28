Imran Khan’s wife Avantika Malik reportedly joins wellness clinic amid divorce rumours

Actor Imran Khan’s wife, Avantika Malik, has reportedly joined a wellness clinic to cope with the couple’s split. Reports of their separation first came to light in May.

According to SpotboyE, Avantika has been taking part in daily two-hour sessions with self-healing expert and astrologer, Ramona Cerdecai. She has been finding it difficult to deal with the split, and has been living separately from Imran for months.

While neither Avantika nor Imran have said anything about the split since it was first reported, Imran has been spotted in public a few times. When he was asked about it at an event, he said, “How can you ask such a question at an event like this?”

Speaking with SpotBoye in an interview, Avantika’s mother Vandana had previously said, “There is no change. There is no update.” Asked if there was a possibility of a reconciliation between Imran and Avantika, she said, “Only time will determine that.” Vandana had earlier rubbished the reports and told In.com, “We all read the news and let me tell you that there’s no such thing. There are some differences, which will be sorted anyway.” Asked if divorce was on the cards, Vandana said, “Absolutely not.”

Imran, best known for Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na and Delhi Belly, married his childhood sweetheart Avantika in 2011. They married in a court and Imran later said, “I am from a Muslim family and Avantika belongs to a Hindu family. I personally didn’t commit our wedding to one religion or another. We felt the best way for us was to keep it neutral and have a court marriage.”

Amid all this, Avantika had dropped ‘Khan’ from her name on Instagram. On June 6, a rather frail-looking Imran was spotted outside his gym. As he smiled at the camera in the pictures, his fans were worried to see him like that.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jun 28, 2019 15:50 IST