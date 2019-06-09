On Imran Khan-Avantika divorce rumours, her mother says ‘only time will determine’ if a reconciliation is possible

Actor Imran Khan and wife Avantika Malik are reportedly going through a rough phase in their married life, with rumours claiming that a divorce maybe on the cards. A fresh report on Sunday quoted Avantika’s mother Vandana Malik as saying that ‘only time will determine’ whether the couple will reconcile.

Speaking with SpotBoye in an interview, Vandana said, “There is no change. There is no update.” Asked if there was a possibility of a reconciliation between Imran and Avantika, she said, “Only time will determine that.”

Recent reports had suggested that Avantika and Imran may be on their way to separation. Reports claimed that the couple has decided to take some time off and Avantika has left Imran’s residence in Pali Hill, Mumbai. She is reportedly living with her family along with her daughter Imara.

Avantika’s mother Vandana had earlier rubbished the reports and told In.com, “We all read the news and let me tell you that there’s no such thing. There are some differences, which will be sorted anyway.” Asked if divorce was on the cards, Vandana said, “Absolutely not.” At a public event, Imran was asked about the rumours and he simply said, “How can you ask such a question at an event like this?”

Imran, best known for Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na and Delhi Belly, married his teenage sweetheart Avantika in 2011. They married in a court and Imran later said, “I am from a Muslim family and Avantika belongs to a Hindu family. I personally didn’t commit our wedding to one religion or another. We felt the best way for us was to keep it neutral and have a court marriage.” The couple even did a special photoshoot with Hindustan Times to mark Imara’s first birthday in 2015.

