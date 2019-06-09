Imran Khan-Avantika’s daughter Imara turns 5, mom says ‘you are my soulmate, thank you for saving me time and again’

Actor Imran Khan and Avantika’s daughter Imara turned five on Sunday. The proud mom shared an emotional note on Instagram wishing Imara on her birthday.

Sharing a picture of Imara where she is seen sitting happily on a rock the midst of greenery, Avantika wrote, “That face makes everything (and I mean EVERYTHING) alright. I never knew the love I was capable of feeling until this amazing creature arrived 5 years ago. Baby girl, you are my soulmate, thank you for saving me time and time again. I love you. Happy Birthday!!!”

Avantika and Imran have been in news for some time now with rumours about their separation and a possible divorce doing the rounds. Reports claimed that the couple has decided to take some time off and Avantika has left Imran’s residence in Pali Hill, Mumbai. She is reportedly living with her family along with her daughter Imara.

Also read: Bharat box office day 4: The film earns an estimated Rs 118 cr

Imran, best known for Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na and Delhi Belly, married his teenage sweetheart Avantika in 2011. They married in a court and Imran later said, “I am from a Muslim family and Avantika belongs to a Hindu family. I personally didn’t commit our wedding to one religion or another. We felt the best way for us was to keep it neutral and have a court marriage.” The couple even did a special photoshoot with Hindustan Times to mark Imara’s first birthday in 2015.

Imran often shared love-filled posts about his family but he hasn’t shared a single post with the family after July 2017. Check out some of his previous Instagram posts:

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jun 09, 2019 11:57 IST