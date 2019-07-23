Happy birthday Suriya: 10 most memorable performances of the star

Tamil actor Suriya, best known for films such as Pithamagan, Aayutha Ezhuthu and Singam, turned 44 on Tuesday. On this occasion, we take a look at ten most memorable performances of the star from his over two-decade-long career to understand what sets him apart from his contemporaries.

Nandha

One of Suriya’s earliest success as a star came via Nandha, which was directed by Bala. The story was centered on the journey of a young man from a juvenile jail coming back to the society and trying to fit in. Playing a role with hardly any dialogues, the film showcased Suriya’s versatility as an actor. In an interview post release, Suriya said Nandha made him a serious actor and that Bala instilled in him the discipline to work without committing errors.

Kaakha Kaakha

The film marked Suriya’s maiden collaboration with filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon. It wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say Kaaka Kaakha, one of Suriya’s best action roles, redefined the portrayal of police in mainstream cinema. Playing a suave IPS officer with crew cut and ripped body, the film saw Suriya deliver a very realistic performance as young police officer Anbuselvan.

Pithamagan

In his second collaboration with filmmaker Bala in Pithamagan, Suriya was seen playing a conman with a silver tongue. While most would argue that the film belonged to Vikram as he went on to fetch a national award for his performance, Suriya was equally good in a much underrated role.

Aayutha Ezhuthu

A fiery Suriya was a treat to watch in Mani Ratnam’s Aayutha Ezhuthu, playing a straight headed student leader who locks horns with a local leader. The film might have garnered mixed response at the box-office but it sure brought out a different dimension in Suriya’s acting.

Ghajini

AR Murugadoss’s Ghajini, loosely based on Christopher Nolan’s Memento, was one of the biggest blockbusters in Suriya’s career. Playing a character suffering from short term memory loss, Suriya sets out to avenge the death of his girlfriend in this action drama. Suriya spent months in the gym to build his body for his role in the film which was a bigger hit in Telugu as well.

Vaaranam Aayiram

In his second collaboration with Gautham Menon, Suriya played dual roles as father and son in this coming of age drama of a young man whose life undergoes a transition after heartbreak. Inspired by Menon’s own relationship with his father, the film featured a heartwarming father-son relationship sub-plot featuring Suriya. If you’re a sucker for romance, then you’ve got to fall in love with the scenes between Suriya and Sameera Reddy.

Singam

Singam was Suriya’s big leap as a commercial hero and the film’s success was unprecedented. As a duty fearing cop from a small village, it was refreshing to see Suriya don the khaki in a role that was loud but at the same time entertaining to the core. Sporting a handlebar moustache, Suriya brought a desi twist to the policeman avatar and it worked wonders with the masses.

Rakht Charitra

In what could be described as the most underrated performance in Suriya’s career, his role as Suri in Ram Gopal Varma’s Rakht Charitra needs to be discussed more often and not just on special occasions. Inspired from the events that took place in the life of former gangster turned politician Paritala Ravi; Suriya teamed up with RGV for the first time and the result was unbelievably good. One could literally feel Suri’s vengeance through his eyes, such was the impact of the role.

Maattrraan

KV Anand’s Maattrraan may not have been as successful as the filmmaker’s previous collaboration with Suriya but the film is remembered even today for its novel concept of making its hero play conjoined twins and Suriya couldn’t have done better justice. It takes guts to attempt something as outlandish as playing conjoined twins in mainstream cinema but Suriya made it work.

24

Here’s another Suriya starrer that deserved more love than what it received. A truly path breaking attempt, the film, a time-travel thriller, saw Suriya in triple roles and nailing each one with grace. As the antagonist Athreya, Suriya was unapologetically menacing and his performance was worth every buck spent on the film.

