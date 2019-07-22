Rajinikanth, Mohanlal attend Suriya’s Kaappaan audio launch. See pics

The grand audio launch of Suriya’s upcoming Tamil action thriller Kaappaan was organised in Chennai on Sunday. Actor Rajinikanth and filmmaker Shankar presided over as the chief guests at the event which was also attended by actor Mohanlal, who plays a pivotal role in the film.

In Kaappaan, directed by KV Anand, Suriya plays a bodyguard to Mohanlal’s character. The latter plays the country’s Prime Minister in the film. The film, gearing up for release on August 30, also stars Arya, Sayyeshaa, Boman Irani, Chirag Jani, Poorna and Samuthirakani among others in important roles.

The team of Kaappaan with Mohanlal and Rajinikanth.

At the event, the film’s teaser and song Sirikki were screened amid loud cheers from Suriya’s fans. Speaking on the occasion, Mohanlal said that in his 40-year-career he has not seen a more dedicated and passionate actor like Suriya. When the script was narrated to me, I was thrilled to work with Suriya and I didn’t want to miss the opportunity.” Shankar said that he believes Kaappaan has all the ingredients to be a successful commercial entertainer made.

When it was Rajinikanth’s turn to address the gathering, he referred to Suriya as his dear brother. He said that when Suriya started his career, he wasn’t sure how he’d become successful but is not convinced of his efforts and talent. He credited filmmaker Bala for shaping Suriya’s career.

Rajinikanth also said that his upcoming release Darbar is shaping very well and he’s confident about its success. He also wished Lyca Productions, the makers of Kaappaan, good luck for all their upcoming projects including Indian 2 and Mani Ratnam’s film adaptation of Ponniyin Selvan.

Rajinikanth said a project with KV Anand was planned, but it never took off. He went on to praise his script judgment as he was sure that Sivaji would be a blockbuster.

First Published: Jul 22, 2019 19:27 IST