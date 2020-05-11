e-paper
Regional Movies / Trisha, Gautham Menon reunite for Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya reboot short film, watch teaser

Trisha, Gautham Menon reunite for Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya reboot short film, watch teaser

Gautham has unveiled the teaser of a short film, said to be the reboot of Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya, which shows Trisha reviving her most-loved on screen avatar, Jessie.

regional-movies Updated: May 11, 2020 16:02 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Trisha in a still from Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn.
Trisha in a still from Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn.
         

Filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon and actor Trisha have reunited for Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya (VTV) reboot short film which marks the return of the latter as Jessie from the original film. Gautham has unveiled the teaser of the short film which shows Trisha reviving her most-loved on screen avatar, Jessie.

Gautham took to Twitter to share the teaser. He wrote: “There’s hope and a short film coming soon! Here’s the link to the teaser (sic).” The teaser, which has been titled Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn, features Trisha talking to Karthik on the phone. It’s worth mentioning that Simbu played the character of Karthik, an aspiring filmmaker, in Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya.

Trisha is seen encouraging Karthik on the phone. “Everything will be alright. Theatres will open soon. There’s Netflix and Amazon now. They’ll all come looking for you. They all want good content, right? Everything will be fine. You wait and see.”

Also read: Producer Dil Raju marries Tejaswini in low-key ceremony amid lockdown, see pics

The teaser ends with VTV’s signature tune. Upon the release of the teaser, Simbu’s fans on Twitter demanded that they also want to see the star in the short. It is rumoured that the second teaser will feature Karthik on the other end of the line, talking to Jessie.

Gautham also awaits the release of his upcoming Tamil film, Joshua. He recently confirmed that he’s in talks with Kamal Haasan for the sequel to Vettaiyaadu Villayadu.

