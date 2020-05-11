e-paper
Regional Movies / Producer Dil Raju marries Tejaswini in low-key ceremony amid lockdown, see pics

Producer Dil Raju marries Tejaswini in low-key ceremony amid lockdown, see pics

Producer Dil Raju tied the knot on Sunday in the presence of close family members and a few friends in Nizamabad.

Updated: May 11, 2020 15:40 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Dil Raju and Tejaswini during the wedding ceremony.
Dil Raju and Tejaswini during the wedding ceremony.
         

Popular Telugu producer Dil Raju on Sunday married Tejaswini in a low-key ceremony in Nizamabad. This was Raju’s second marriage.

In 2017, Raju lost his first wife Anita to a massive cardiac arrest. Her untimely demise came as a big blow to the producer, who is known for bankrolling several hit films such as Arya, Bommarillu, Kotha Bangaru Lokam, Seethamma Vakitlo Siri Malle Chettu, Shatamanam Bhavathi, DJ and F2 among others.

Dil Raju and Tejaswini during the wedding ceremony.
Dil Raju and Tejaswini during the wedding ceremony.
Dil Raju and Tejaswini pose for photographs.
Dil Raju and Tejaswini pose for photographs.

“With the world coming to standstill, things haven’t quite been great for most of us on the professional front. I haven’t been going through a great time personally as well for a while now. But I am hopeful things will settle down very soon and all will be well. And in that fervor of hope, it’s now time for me to turn over a new leaf and restart my personal life on a happy note,” Dil Raju said in a statement.

As per reliable sources, the marriage took place in a low-key manner around 11 pm on Sunday night. The wedding happened in the presence of close family members and some friends of the couple. Apparently, it was Raju’s daughter Hanshita Reddy who supervised the whole ceremony.

Having started his career as a film distributor, Raju grew as one of the most successful producers in the last decade in Telugu industry. Raju is currently bankrolling Pawan Kalyan starrer Vakeel Saab, the Telugu remake of Pink. He’s co-producing the film in association with Boney Kapoor. He also has Nani and Sudheer Babu starrer V lined up for release.

Recent reports suggest that Raju is all set to collaborate with Vijay Deverakonda for the first time very soon. He has reportedly signed Vijay for a project which will be helmed by Indraganti Mohan Krishna, who recently helmed V under Raju’s banner.

