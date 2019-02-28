Esha Deol on staying away from full-fledged roles in films: I was enjoying my married life

She’s been away from full-fledged Bollywood films for almost eight years now - she was last seen in a leading role in Tell Me O Kkhuda, directed by her mother, actor Hema Malini.

We ask Esha what all kept her busy all these years, and she reveals, “There was no conscious thing behind anything. I think for anyone it’s a personal choice, how much attention you want to give to your personal and professional life. For me, I purely enjoyed being newly married and being a wife to my husband, a good housewife, and enjoying with my in-laws. And of course, down the line, planning our own family.”

Esha, who is a mother to one-and-a-half-year old Radhya and all set to welcome her second baby , recently starred in a short film titled Cakewalk, directed by Ram Kamal Mukherjee.

“I thought it was the right time for me to do (all this). Being women, we really need to do right things at the right time. I believe in that, I don’t know about others. It’s not that I stayed away from the camera, it’s not possible. I did Roadies, a reality show, and dance performances from time to time. Cakewalk is something which Ram came to me with at a time when I was feeling ready and felt that it was right to get back to work,” adds Esha, who plays a chef in the film. It recently premiered on a digital platform.

On what made her say yes to making her debut in the web space, she tells us, “The script. I had got a couple of scripts before this, but I was not 100% sure to wholeheartedly do anything. For this, I felt sure. The whole digital space is happening, and Bollywood actors are getting into it. It’s a good script to get back with.”

First Published: Feb 28, 2019 14:54 IST