Esha Deol announces pregnancy with a cute picture of daughter Radhya. See it here

Actor Esha Deol has announced she is pregnant again by sharing a photo on Instagram. Esha took a leaf out of Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s book, and posted a picture of her daughter, Radhya, with the message, “I’m being promoted to big sister.”

Esha and her husband, Bharat Takhtani, welcomed Radhya in 2017. “We are very happy to announce that our daughter will be named as Radhya Takhtani. The name has been jointly decided by Esha and me,” he had told IANS then.

Esha’s No Entry co-star Celina Jaitley was among the first to wish the couple after they broke the news. “No words. So happy for you, Bharat and Radhya. Hugs,” she wrote in a comment.

Bharat and Esha, the daughter of veteran actors Hema Malini and Dharmendra, tied the knot in December 2012. She recently shared a picture that showed three generations of the family - her mother, her daughter and herself.

Esha has appeared in major films such as Dhoom and No Entry. Her most recent acting credit was the short film, Cakewalk. She also took part in the 2015 season of MTV Roadies as a ‘gang leader’.

Esha is often seen with her mother at a variety of events such as fashion stores, openings, and parties.

First Published: Jan 21, 2019 16:26 IST